After lecturing on racist Asian fonts, CNN misidentifies Asian pro golfer

CNN followed up its widely lampooned report declaring the use of certain Asian fonts are racist by mixing up a pair of South Korean golfers on Saturday.

CNN ran an article about PGA golfer Si Woo Kim but used a photo of Sungjae Im. They are both from South Korea and competed in The Masters, but the similarities end there.

CNN RAISES EYEBROWS AFTER WARNING OF 'RACIST' FONTS THAT 'COMMUNICATE ASIANNESS'

Many took to Twitter to criticize CNN:

The gaffe came days after CNN was mocked for a report, "Karate, Wonton, Chow Fun: The end of 'chop suey' fonts," that claimed certain fonts "communicating Asianness" can be racist.

DEPARTING CNN ANCHOR BROOKE BALDWIN AIRS GRIEVANCES WITH LACK OF WOMEN IN KEY ROLES AT LIBERAL NETWORK

A font, defined as a set of type or characters all of one style, can "perpetuate problematic stereotypes," according to CNN. The network’s verified Twitter account wrote, "For years, the West has relied on so-called ‘chop suey’ fonts to communicate ‘Asianness’ in food packaging, posters and ad campaigns. But such fonts perpetuate problematic stereotypes," to accompany a report examining the theory.

"CNN has reached the epitome of 'we're out of stuff to pretend to be outraged by this week for clicks' if they're surmising which fonts are racist," political satirist Tim Young told Fox News last week.

"This piece leaves me with more questions than virtue signals," Young continued. "Which fonts belong to which demographics? Does this mean Times New Roman is a Caucasian font? Is the old typewriter font for elderly people? Are there straight and gay fonts or fonts based on the 54 genders? I need to know. I'm so confused at this point."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kim made headlines after breaking his putter in frustration on Friday, forcing him to use his 3-wood on the greens for the remainder of the round.

Hideki Matsuyama won The Masters on Sunday to became the first male golfer from Japan to claim one of the major championships.

He became the second man born in an Asian country to win a major. Y.E. Yang of South Korea won the 2009 PGA Championship at Hazeltine over Tiger Woods.

Fox News’ Daniel Canova contributed to this report.