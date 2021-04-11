Hideki Matsuyama claims Masters title, first Japanese golfer to win major championship

Hideki Matsuyama is officially in a class of his own.

On Sunday, Matsuyama, who shot a 1-over 73 to win the Masters by one stroke, became the first male golfer from Japan to win one of golf’s major championships. Matsuyama held off Will Zalatoris, who finished with a 9-under 279.

Matsuyama was in control all weekend long, but his supporters had to hold their breath at No. 15 when he skipped the ball into the water, which led to a bogey and it lessened his lead to two shots over Xander Schauffele, who put one in the water at the 16th and took the first triple-bogey of his major championship career.

However, Matsuyama was able to stay ahead and get the victory at Augusta National. He finished at 278 for the tournament.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.