Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

CNN media analyst says Biden's upcoming ABC interview not 'enough,' needs multiple 'unscripted' appearances

Axios reporter Sara Fischer argued Biden needs to do far more to prove 'he can really be quick on his feet'

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Published
close
Axios' Sara Fischer says Biden's upcoming ABC interview won't be 'enough' to stop panic Video

Axios' Sara Fischer says Biden's upcoming ABC interview won't be 'enough' to stop panic

The reporter argued on 'CNN This Morning' that Biden’s upcoming interview won't be sufficient to fix his reputation, arguing he needs multiple unscripted public appearances to do so.

Axios senior media reporter Sara Fischer, a CNN senior media analyst, argued on the network Thursday that President Biden’s upcoming ABC interview won't be enough to fix his reputation with the American people following last week's debate.

Biden's performance in the CNN Presidential Debate has sent some in the Democratic Party into a panic about his chances in November against former President Trump. The president’s appearance and gaffes fueled continued national furor about his ability to serve, leading many of his staunchest supporters to ask him to either step down or prove he has the ability to serve.

While Biden will be giving a post-debate interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos this Friday, Fischer argued that much more must be done if he wants to reassure voters.

Axios reporter Sara Fischer speaks

Axios senior media reporter Sara Fischer argued Biden needs more unscripted public appearances to prove he can be quick on his feet to the American public. (CNN)

LIBERAL NEWSPAPERS, BIDEN MEDIA ALLIES PRESSURE PRESIDENT TO DROP OUT OF RACE: 'HIS HUBRIS IS INFURIATING'

"So one of the things that the president is trying to argue is ‘Don‘t look at this 90 minute debate. Look at my 3.5 years,'" Fischer said. "Well, the challenge also works on the flipside, if you don‘t want us to believe what we saw, then give us multiple examples of you being able to do a live, unscripted interview, so we can see that this was just a one-off, if that‘s what you claim."

The reporter then argued specifically why Biden’s widely anticipated interview with Stephanopoulos won’t satisfy the American public.

"So the challenge that they now face is the ABC News interview isn‘t gonna be enough. They‘re going to have to show and demonstrate that he can do this, repeatedly, and by the way, in an unscripted format," she said. "I can‘t stress that enough." 

HOUSE REPUBLICANS PRIVATELY WORRY ABOUT DEMOCRATS REPLACING BIDEN: 'CHANGES EVERYTHING'

President Biden in Washington, D.C.

President Joe Biden listens during a visit to the D.C. Emergency Operations Center, on Tuesday, July 2, in Washington.  (AP/Evan Vucci)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The reporter offered multiple examples of Biden appearances that similarly will not suffice to mend his reputation on the American political stage.

"You know, him doing rallies in Raleigh is not going to convince the American people that he‘s got a hold on this. Him doing press conferences where he has a teleprompter is not going to convince the American people," she said.  "He needs to be in an interview where he‘s being pressed live in a spontaneous moment, so people can see whether or not he can really be quick on his feet."

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.