President Biden said that he had a "bad" debate performance against former President Trump but argued that his accomplishments during his term were more important in a radio interview Thursday.

"I had a bad night," Biden said in an interview on July 4 with radio host Earl Ingram. "And the fact of the matter is that, you know, I screwed up."

Biden has faced calls to step down from media figures as speculation over whether he can remain at the top of the ticket continues to dog his campaign.

"I made a mistake," he told Ingram. "But I learned from my father, when you get knocked down, you just get back up."

"And, you know, we're going to win this election," Biden continued. "We're going to just beat Donald Trump. And like we did in 2020, we're going to beat him again. But we need all of you to get this done. All of you."

"I didn't have a good debate," Biden said. "That's 90 minutes on stage. Look at what I've done in 3.5 years. I've led the economy back from the brink of collapse. It's still improving. We have got more to do. I lowered prescription drug prices. I've worked with Republicans to expand veterans' health care."

Biden also responded to questions about "Black jobs," a reference to statements that Trump made during the debate, including that illegal immigrants were taking "Black jobs" and "Hispanic jobs" from American citizens.

"You asked me about ‘Black jobs,’" Biden said. "You know what [Trump's] doing, it's shameful. He's talking about ‘Black jobs’ meaning that all the things that Blacks can do are manual labor, meaning menial labor."

"Name me something he's done to help the Black community, give people a shot like I've done with college, education, and home buying," he said.

CNN host Jake Tapper, who moderated the debate between Biden and Trump, said Monday that Biden had "difficulty… articulating his basic thoughts during the 90 minutes of the debate."

