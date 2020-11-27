CNN reporter draws ridicule for congratulating herself, colleagues on Trump answering questions

CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins drew ridicule Thursday for congratulating herself and fellow White House reporters after President Trump answered some of their questions.

"The crew that got President Trump to answer his first questions in over three weeks," Collins tweeted. "Proud to be part of it. Happy Thanksgiving!"

She included a group selfie of her fellow reporters, who were masked but not socially distanced.

Critics lambasted Collins for the display of self-regard, while others hoped journalists would be equally as aggressive with the incoming Biden administration.

"If this was a Thanksgiving dinner it'd be a crime in some states," Washington Examiner writer Joe Simonson wrote of the group photo.

"Too bad the Biden press pool hardly ever does this," Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer tweeted.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany called Collins an "activist" at the end of a briefing last week, prompting Collins to retort that McEnany was not doing her job.

Trump took questions on Thanksgiving for the first time since the night of the election, telling reporters he still believed he had won but would leave the White House if the Electoral College formalized President-elect Joe Biden's victory. Biden won 306 electoral votes to clinch the presidency.

Trump is contesting the results in several swing states he narrowly lost, but his legal challenges have been largely unsuccessful. Georgia, Nevada, Michigan and Pennsylvania all certified their election results this week.

Trump also erupted at Reuters reporter Jeff Mason on Thursday for asking if he would concede to Biden, telling him to never address a sitting president so disrespectfully.

"It's going to be a very hard thing to concede," he said.