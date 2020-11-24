Media fawns over Biden's Cabinet rollout, describes 'being rescued from this craziness' by 'superheroes'

Members of the mainstream media showered President-elect Joe Biden with praise Tuesday following the rollout of his foreign policy and national security team.

Biden formally introduced several Cabinet nominees and White House advisers, including Secretary of State nominee Antony Blinken, National Security Adviser pick Jake Sullivan, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations choice Linda Thomas-Greenfield, and newly minted Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry.

During an MSNBC panel discussion, "PBS NewsHour" White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor appeared to agree with what she said a Democrat source had told her.

"I was talking to a Democrat who just said this also felt like 'The Avengers,'" Alcindor said. "It felt like we were being rescued from this craziness that we've all lived through from the last four years and now here are the superheroes to come and save us all."

NBC News chief foreign affairs correspondent Andrea Mitchell claimed that the way Biden's team operates is "not going to be political."

"Joe Biden is saying these are people, this is a team, who is going to tell me ... what I need to know, not what I want to know. That's is a big change," Mitchell said.

ABC News chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz similarly declared that Biden's team is "not political," though she did acknowledge the inclusion of Kerry as a former Democratic presidential candidate.

"This is about the least flashy team you could possibly get," Raddatz told ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos. "They are deeply experienced. They are humble and they are lifelong public servants. When I look at that group up there ... they are not political. They are just career people. They have worked together for many years."

CNN anchor Brianna Keilar praised Biden's team as "serious qualified individuals" that "even a Republican-controlled Senate should have some difficulty dismissing or blocking."

During an interview with the president-elect on Tuesday evening, "NBC Nightly News" anchor Lester Holt complimented the lineup as a "very experienced" and "very diverse" group.

Washington Post columnist Karen Tumulty expressed further confidence, suggesting Biden's team "could give Americans a reason to believe in government again."

"Without exception, Biden has thus far named people who have deep experience both in the subject matter they will be dealing with and in the workings of government," Tumulty wrote in an op-ed comparing Biden's picks to President Trump's administration officials. "While Biden’s team will surely make mistakes along the way, it is poised to be refreshingly competent, free of psychodrama and even perhaps a little boring. And maybe, at the end of it all, Americans will find reason once again to believe in government."