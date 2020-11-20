McEnany dismisses reporters shouting questions during briefing: 'I don't call on activists'

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany dismissed reporters who shouted questions at the end of her Friday press briefing by declaring that she doesn’t call on “activists” before walking away from the podium.

McEnany took questions from several reporters, but Playboy’s Brian Karem repeatedly shouted at her during the briefing with questions about when President Trump will admit he lost the election.

CNN'S BRIAN KAREM LANDS LEGAL VICTORY, COURT ORDERS WHITE HOUSE TO RESTORE CREDENTIAL

“Do you understand the definition of sedition? Do you understand that he lost?” Karem shouted as McEnany was wrapping up. Another reporter appeared to shout a question, too, prompting the press secretary to return to the microphone.

“I don’t call on activists,” McEnany said.

“I’m not an activist,” a reporter was heard saying as McEnany exited.

CNN's Kaitlan Collins confirmed after the briefing that she was the reporter who irked the press secretary. “She called me ‘an activist,’” Collins tweeted. “It’s understandable why someone who hasn’t done their job — taking questions from reporters — in weeks would confuse someone else doing theirs with activism.”

Karem, who has developed a reputation for shouting at members of the Trump administration whenever possible, shared his own footage of the moment on Twitter.

Karem has also posted video he took of himself shouting at McEnany earlier in the briefing.

“When you gonna admit you lost?” Karem shouted in the video.

Earlier this year, Trump called Karem a “loudmouth” during a coronavirus press briefing in the Rose Garden.

"I told them when they put this guy here, it's nothing but trouble," Trump said about Karem at the time. "He's a showboat. If you keep talking, I'll leave and you can have it out with the rest of these people. If you keep talking, I'm going to leave and you can have it out with them."