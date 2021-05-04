CNN's Jake Tapper floats banning Republicans from shows over 'Big Lie': 'Why should I put any of them on TV?'

CNN anchor Jake Tapper suggested on Tuesday that he would ban Republicans from appearing on his programs amid the House leadership clash with Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wy.

Cheney's title as chair of the House Republican Conference may be in jeopardy as she continues to be outspoken in her public spat with former President Trump over the results of the 2020 presidential election, insisting that the "Big Lie" that the election was "stolen" should be rejected.

Tapper praised Cheney for "standing up for basic facts" and "basic truth."

"This is about truth and democracy... it's remarkable that standing up for just basic facts is now controversial within the Republican Party," Tapper told his "New Day" colleagues John Berman and Brianna Keilar. "Her continued presence is a reminder of the fact that [House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.) is exemplifying cowardice and lies. And her standing there on the podium reminds us all, reminds the nation what he stands for and what she stands for."

The CNN anchor pointed to the events of Jan. 6 as the result of "lies" that were told in the months leading up to them and suggested falsehoods have become systemic within the GOP, including the "QAnon" conspiracy theory.

"The lie about the election on its own is anti-democracy and it is sewing seeds of ignorance in the populous and, obviously, it has the potential to incite violence, but beyond that is if you're willing to lie about that, what are you not willing to lie about?" Tapper asked. "That's where we are when it comes to the House Republican leadership McCarthy and [Rep. Steve] Scalise and where we are with too many leaders of the Republican Party. They're not willing to tell their voters the truth! What does that say about them?"

The "Lead" anchor told his colleagues he believes that the country should have a "strong, thriving, healthy, fact-based Republican Party" and that "it's not good" for one party to have full control of the government, but indicated it is impossible if the right "is not willing to stick to standards and facts."

"How am I supposed to believe anything they say?" Tapper continued. "If they’re willing to lie about Joe Biden wanting to steal your hamburgers and QAnon and the Big Lie about the election, what are they not willing to lie about? Why should I put any of them on TV?"