CNN's Jake Tapper keeps up Cuomo blackout on air while repeatedly tweeting about nursing home scandal

CNN anchor Jake Tapper has now gone three days without mentioning the latest political woes of Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo despite repeatedly acknowledging them on Twitter.

On Wednesday, The New York Times outlined damning details of the Cuomo administration's effort to deliberately block the release of data on COVID nursing home deaths, which the paper tied to the release of the governor's memoir "American Crisis." The book, which came out in October 2020, prematurely touted the Democrat's "leadership" during the early months of the pandemic.

After the story broke, Tapper, a hyperactive Twitter user, retweeted it to his more than three million followers but kept his CNN viewers in the dark.

JAKE TAPPER GOES TWO DAYS WITHOUT MENTION OF CUOMO BOMBSHELL ON CNN SHOW DESPITE ACKNOWLEDGEMENT ON TWITTER

Even after receiving double the daily airtime as part of CNN's programming shakeup, Tapper apparently found no time to address the Cuomo controversy on "The Lead" Wednesday and Thursday.

Instead, Tapper spent his allotted four hours of programming hyping President Biden's address to a joint session of Congress Wednesday night, covering the FBI raid of Trump ally Rudy Giuliani's home and law office, and discussing the Biden administration's infrastructure and economic plans as well as the coronavirus pandemic.

FLASHBACK: JAKE TAPPER RETWEETS LATEST CUOMO BOMBSHELL BUT AVOIDS MENTIONING IT ON HIS TWO-HOUR PROGRAM

On Friday, Tapper again acknowledged the Democratic governor's scandal when he retweeted a clip of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who appeared on CNN's "New Day" reiterating his call for Cuomo to resign amid the latest developments on the nursing home controversy.

However, Tapper yet again avoided the subject during his two hours of programming later in the day.

Conservative commentator Stephen Miller, a vocal critic of Tapper on Twitter, previously told Fox News that CNN's star anchor has a "reputation" of retweeting "damning stories of Democrats" and "that's his way of covering it, and then topics on his show are different."

ABC, CBS, NBC GO FULL DAY WITHOUT MENTIONING LATEST CUOMO NURSING HOME SCANDAL BOMBSHELL

"He plays the role [CNN President] Jeff Zucker wants him to play, like pretty much everyone else at CNN. Pretty simple," Miller said at the time.

Tapper has repeatedly tweeted about Cuomo's other scandals while failing to mention them on "The Lead."

Last month, Tapper tweeted an acknowledgement of the growing number of accusers coming forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against the governor, including one staffer who alleged that Cuomo groped her at the executive mansion in Albany late last year. However, there was no mention of the claims on CNN's air.

It is possible that Tapper was simply following orders, since the rest of his CNN colleagues spent an entire week avoiding Cuomo stories that emerged within days of one another. Those included a ninth sexual misconduct accuser, the book controversy and the alleged prioritizing of COVID tests for the governor's family members, including little brother Chris Cuomo, anchor of CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time."

The Times bombshell has been virtually ignored by the pro-Cuomo network, only receiving coverage on the low-rated morning program "New Day" on Thursday and Friday.