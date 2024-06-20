CNN host clashes with Louisiana lawmaker supporting Ten Commandments bill: ‘Don’t make this about me!'

A CNN host locked horns with a Louisiana state representative over a new law requiring the biblical Ten Commandments to be displayed in classrooms.

Louisiana is the first state to require the display of the Ten Commandments in every public school classroom after Republican Gov. Jeff Landry signed a bill into law Wednesday. Under the legislation, H.B. 71, a poster-sized display of the Ten Commandments in "large, easily readable font" is required in all public classrooms, from kindergartens to state-funded universities.

Louisiana state representative Lauren Ventrella defended the display of the Ten Commandments as a historical document that has served as America’s very moral fiber during a Thursday episode of "CNN News Central," but host Boris Sanchez was not convinced.

"When you talk about the moral fiber of our country, you realize that this country is an amalgamation of cultures right? And different faiths. And even within Christianity, people don‘t interpret those commandments the same way," he said.

Ventrella argued that biblical imagery is part of American life, arguing that the Ten Commandments are displayed in the Supreme Court of the United States and that Moses is depicted on the wall of the House chamber in Congress. "This is part and ingrained in our nation, this is a historical document that’s important in Louisiana, because in Louisiana we believe in faith, family, and freedom, and that is why I voted in favor of this bill."

"Sure, but you also recognize that the Constitution of this country, its founding document, doesn‘t include the word ‘God’ or ‘Jesus,’ or ‘Christianity’ and that‘s for a reason, because the Founding Fathers founded this country as a secular one, you don‘t see that?"

"Boris! I'd bet you CNN pays you a lot of money!" Ventrella said.

"What does this have to do with the network that I work for or what I’m getting paid? Don’t make this about that, answer the question! Why did the Founding Fathers not include God in the constitution if they wanted this country to be the way that you see it?"

After Ventrella asked to finish her statement, Sanchez demanded, "Answer the question and don’t make this about me!"

"We’ll make it about me!" Ventrella said. "I got a dollar bill in my wallet, ‘In God we trust ’ is written on that dollar. It is not forcing anybody to believe one viewpoint." She then pivoted back to the bill and argued, "It‘s merely posting a historical reference on the wall for students to read and interpret it if they choose."

Ventrella objected to criticism of the bill, arguing that amid America’s ongoing internal strife, displaying the Ten Commandments gives children the option to see some "good principles." She added, "I don’t understand why this is so preposterous and that litigation is being threatened, it doesn’t scare us in the state of Louisiana, we say bring it on!"

Sanchez went on to ask Ventrella what she would say to parents of students or teachers in classrooms where the Ten Commandments would be displayed who might not share her religious views. Ventrella advised, "Don’t look at it."

Sanchez followed by asking her how she herself would feel if a text like the Five Pillars of Islam were displayed in such a way, "How would you feel if you walked into a classroom and something you didn‘t believe in was required to be on the wall?"

Ventrella rejected the hypothetical line of questioning, "we're specifically talking about a limited text on, mind you, a piece of paper that‘s not much bigger than a legal sheet of paper. Some kids might even need a magnifying glass to read all of this. This is not so preposterous, that we‘re somehow sanctioning and forcing religion down people‘s throat. I‘ve heard the comments and it‘s just ridiculous."

Fox News' Louis Casiano contributed to this report.