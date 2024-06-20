Expand / Collapse search
CNN contributor challenges James Carville in 10 Commandments debate: Don't 'call me a book burner'

'The correlation between book burners and people that want the 10 Commandments is high,' Carville said

By Jeffrey Clark Fox News
Published
CNN contributor challenges James Carville in 10 Commandments debate: Don't 'call me a book burner'

CNN contributor Scott Jennings and political strategist James Carville argued Wednesday over Louisiana's decision to display the Ten Commandments in classrooms.

CNN contributor Scott Jennings and Democratic political strategist James Carville argued on Wednesday over Louisiana's recent decision to require the Ten Commandments to be displayed in classrooms by 2025.

The legislation, which became law on Wednesday, has already come under attack from the American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana. The group said that it will file a legal challenge to the law, arguing that it violates a long-standing U.S. Supreme Court precedent and the First Amendment. 

"These people want to burn books, take them out of libraries," Carville said, responding to the new law.

James Carville and Scott Jennings on CNN

CNN contributor Scott Jennings and Democratic political strategist James Carville argued Wednesday over Louisiana's recent decision to require the Ten Commandments to be displayed in classrooms.  (CNN)

Carville predicted that the law would face challenges in court but expressed skepticism that the "book burners" really want to display the Ten Commandments in the classroom. 

"Give me a break," he said. 

Jennings disagreed with Carville's harsh criticism of the bill, calling the Ten Commandments one of the "basic, fundamental values of Western civilization." 

"And if I might, I do respect the hell out of James Carville, he‘s a legend in our business and for people who do what I do. But you are not going to sit on this television tonight and call me a book burner," Jennings said. "I do not believe in burning books." 

Jeff Landry stands

Louisiana is the first state to require the display of the Ten Commandments in every public school classroom after Republican Gov. Jeff Landry signed a bill into law Wednesday.  (Valerie Plesch/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"I strongly believe in the First Amendment," he continued. "I have no interest in restricting any information and I strongly reject the ad-hominem attack. We can disagree on this, but you’re not going to call me a book burner on TV."

"Well, the correlation between book burners and people that want the 10 Commandments is high," Carville responded. "I can’t tell that you’re one of them, but … there‘s a high correlation there. And if you want to talk about fundamental American values, try the First Amendment. But that‘s me."

"For the record, I will say I have not heard Scott Jennings talk about burning any books any time that I’ve talked to him," CNN's Anderson Cooper said, smiling. 

"There’s a correlation," Carville said. 

Louisiana is the first state to require the display of the Ten Commandments in every public school classroom after Republican Gov. Jeff Landry signed the bill into law Wednesday. 

Under the legislation, H.B. 71, a poster-sized display of the Ten Commandments in "large, easily readable font" is required in all public classrooms, from kindergartens to state-funded universities. 

Gov. Landry's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital

Fox News' Louis Casiano contributed to this report. 

