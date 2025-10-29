CNN host clashes with Democratic lawmaker over government shutdown, SNAP funds

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

CNN host Jake Tapper clashed with Rep. Melanie Stansbury, D-N.M., over the government shutdown on Tuesday as the CNN host asked why she wasn't pushing Senate Democrats to open the government if she was so concerned about Americans losing food assistance.

"Let me be clear, the administration is choosing to starve American children with money that they already have appropriated. This is a choice by the White House," Stansbury said. "They are choosing to cut off food assistance."

The Trump administration warned on Monday that millions could lose out on federal food benefits within days if the lawmakers didn't fund the government. Democrats had been pressing the Trump administration to use the federal government's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) contingency fund, which they said contains about $5 billion, to cover at least some of the shortfall.

Tapper pushed back and said, "Congresswoman, this is also a choice by Senate Democrats to not vote to open the government."

The Democratic lawmaker hit back, "No, it is not."

Tapper said he understood why Democrats were doing it, noting that Democratic lawmakers' reasoning for not voting to fund the government, as they hope to extend the Obamacare subsidies.

"Let me just be clear, the money for contingency plans is sitting there. That is why the states are suing the White House for withholding food," Stansbury responded.

It takes about $8 to $9 billion per month to cover all SNAP benefits. But the USDA argued that the emergency funding was not "legally available" for use.

Tapper said it would be "two to three weeks worth of SNAP funds."

"Yeah, well it may not be a big deal to you, but let me tell you that for the grandparents," Stansbury began before the CNN host jumped in and said it was a big deal to him.

"My point is it's a short-term solution," Tapper said, as Stansbury said it didn't matter.

The CNN host then pressed Stansbury on why she wasn't pushing New Mexico senators to vote to open the government if she felt so strongly about the SNAP program.

The Democratic lawmaker shot back, "Sir, I am here in the House of Representatives. It is shut down. I am fighting to get the government reopened."

"I am finding to get funding put back into SNAP that is already existent, and I am fighting for the American people. I am here, but show me a single Republican that is here, not a single one is here to make sure that Americans are fed on Saturday. That is why I am there," she said.

