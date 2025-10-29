Expand / Collapse search
CNN host clashes with Democratic lawmaker over government shutdown, SNAP funds

Rep Melanie Stansbury faces pushback from Jake Tapper over government shutdown blame

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
CNN host battles Democratic lawmaker over shutdown, food assistance program Video

CNN host battles Democratic lawmaker over shutdown, food assistance program

CNN's Jake Tapper confronted Democratic Rep. Melanie Stansbury on the government shutdown on Tuesday and her party's stance as she argued the White House was choosing to starve children.

CNN host Jake Tapper clashed with Rep. Melanie Stansbury, D-N.M., over the government shutdown on Tuesday as the CNN host asked why she wasn't pushing Senate Democrats to open the government if she was so concerned about Americans losing food assistance.

"Let me be clear, the administration is choosing to starve American children with money that they already have appropriated. This is a choice by the White House," Stansbury said. "They are choosing to cut off food assistance."

The Trump administration warned on Monday that millions could lose out on federal food benefits within days if the lawmakers didn't fund the government. Democrats had been pressing the Trump administration to use the federal government's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) contingency fund, which they said contains about $5 billion, to cover at least some of the shortfall.

Tapper pushed back and said, "Congresswoman, this is also a choice by Senate Democrats to not vote to open the government."

Rep. Melanie Stansbury

Rep. Melanie Stansbury, United States Representative and ranking member of the DOGE Oversight Subcommittee, speaks on Capitol Hill in response to the proposal to cut Medicaid, on May 21, 2025 in Washington, D.C.  (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for People's Action Institute)

HAWLEY VOWS TO HOLD DEMOCRATS' 'FEET TO THE FIRE' WITH NEW GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN FUNDING BILLS

The Democratic lawmaker hit back, "No, it is not."

Tapper said he understood why Democrats were doing it, noting that Democratic lawmakers' reasoning for not voting to fund the government, as they hope to extend the Obamacare subsidies.

"Let me just be clear, the money for contingency plans is sitting there. That is why the states are suing the White House for withholding food," Stansbury responded.

It takes about $8 to $9 billion per month to cover all SNAP benefits. But the USDA argued that the emergency funding was not "legally available" for use.

Trump poster on the USDA building

A banner showing a picture of President Donald Trump is displayed outside of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) building on June 3, 2025, in Washington, D.C.  (Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

YOUNGKIN DECLARES STATE OF EMERGENCY OVER ‘DEMOCRAT SHUTDOWN’ DEPLETING SNAP BENEFITS FOR 850K VIRGINIANS

Tapper said it would be "two to three weeks worth of SNAP funds."

"Yeah, well it may not be a big deal to you, but let me tell you that for the grandparents," Stansbury began before the CNN host jumped in and said it was a big deal to him.

"My point is it's a short-term solution," Tapper said, as Stansbury said it didn't matter.

The CNN host then pressed Stansbury on why she wasn't pushing New Mexico senators to vote to open the government if she felt so strongly about the SNAP program.

Stansbury during House DOGE subcommittee hearing

 Ranking member of the Subcommittee on Delivering On Government Efficiency (DOGE) Rep. Melanie Stansbury, D-NM, speaks during a hearing of the House Oversight Subcommittee in the U.S. Capitol on February 26, 2025, in Washington, D.C.  (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The Democratic lawmaker shot back, "Sir, I am here in the House of Representatives. It is shut down. I am fighting to get the government reopened."

"I am finding to get funding put back into SNAP that is already existent, and I am fighting for the American people. I am here, but show me a single Republican that is here, not a single one is here to make sure that Americans are fed on Saturday. That is why I am there," she said.

