CNN floats possible replacements for Biden in 2024

CNN's Chris Cillizza on Monday published an article in which he names Democrats who could possibly replace President Biden in the 2024 presidential elections.

Cillizza listed Biden's age and current political problems as the reason why he might be replaced on the Democrat ticket in 2024.

"Combine President Joe Biden's age (he'll be 82 shortly after the 2024 election) and his ongoing political struggles (he's mired in the low 40s in job approval) and you get this: a series of stories examining whether Biden runs again and, if not, who might take his place," Cillizza wrote.

Although White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, "the President has every intention of running for reelection," Cillizza suggested Democrats who could run in Biden’s place.

Possible replacements included Vice President Kamala Harris and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, both have been discussed as potential rivals for the 2024 election.

Regarding Harris, Cillizza wrote that she’s "undoubtedly struggled as vice president but she's still the most likely Democrat not named Biden to wind up as the Democratic nominee in 2024."

Cillizza also complimented Buttigieg writing, "The most naturally talented candidate in the 2024 field, ‘Mayor Pete’ has also been front and center selling Biden's infrastructure bill."

Cillizza also listed include failed gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, who recently announced another campaign for Georgia governor in 2022. Despite her previous failed run for higher office, Cillizza pushed her name as a possibility if she wins the governor’s race next year.

"Abrams talked openly about running in 2020 before passing on the race; but she needs to win the Georgia governor's mansion in 2022 before thinking too much about 2024," Cillizza wrote.

Other Democrats Cillizza mentioned are Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, former New Orleans mayor Mitch Landrieu, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy.

"If Biden decides not to run, chances are we would be looking at a very crowded field of Democrats seeking to replace him," Cillizza concluded.

President Biden has been facing plenty of speculation over whether he’ll run again for president due to his age and health.