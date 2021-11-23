Psaki says Biden intends to run in 2024 despite plummeting poll numbers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that President Biden intends to run for reelection in 2024.

"Yes, that's his intention," Psaki told reporters aboard Air Force One on the way to Fort Bragg, North Carolina, where Biden and first lady Jill Biden held a "Friendsgiving" celebration with military service members and their families.

Psaki’s comment follows reports that Biden’s allies are seeking to calm concerns about his age and plummeting poll numbers, which have been compounded by a devastating gubernatorial election loss for the Democrats in Virginia that is being interpreted as a referendum on his presidency.

"He has told people privately that he plans to run and we will be ready for that," a Biden adviser, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told The Washington Post in an article over the weekend.

"My plan is to run for reelection. That’s my expectation," Biden told reporters in March.

But not everyone is buying the assurances, and some Democratic strategists and officials say the internal debate has raged on over whether Biden will follow through.

Biden, who turned 79 on Saturday, would be 81 on Election Day 2024.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg have been floated as possible successors.