Chris Cuomo avoids mentioning brother's sex crime charge on CNN show

It appears the Cuomo Brothers' fun and games are officially over.

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo avoided mentioning the major development in the sexual harassment scandal that led to the ousting of the former Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Cuomo was charged with a misdemeanor sex crime in the Albany City Court Thursday, a spokesperson for New York State Court has confirmed to Fox News.

The crime was based on a December 2020 incident involving Cuomo forcibly touching a woman.

The misdemeanor complaint describes forcible touching as when a "person intentionally, and for no legitimate purpose forcibly touches the sexual or other intimate parts of another person for the purpose of degrading or abusing such person, or for the purpose of gratifying the actor's sexual desire."

The "Cuomo Prime Time" host, who was reporting live from the Vatican City where President Biden is set to meet with Pope Francis, spent the entire show addressing other headlines of the day, including the Democratic infighting on Capitol Hill over the two spending bills and the latest developments in the Alec Baldwin shooting incident.

A spokesman for the former governor issued a defiant statement, insisting the misdemeanor charge "reeks of Albany politics," taking a shot a New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is expected to run for governor herself.

Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation as governor in August after AG James released her damning report that outlined sexual harassment allegations made by 11 women.

Chris Cuomo addressed his brother's ousting, where he attempted to defend the governor's appearances on his show last year when the media showered the Democrat with praise over his response to the coronavirus pandemic "long before any kind of scandal."

"I said point-blank, I can't be objective when it comes to my family, so I never reported on the scandal and when it happened, I tried to be there for my brother," Cuomo told viewers at the time. "It was a unique situation being a brother to a politician in a scandal and being part of the media. I tried to do the right thing, and I just want you all to know that. As I've said, we have rules here at CNN that prevent me from reporting on my brother. They remain in place and will continue to… This will be my final word on it, and I appreciate you giving me the opportunity to do so."

The CNN anchor found himself in trouble too as he received special access to COVID testing provided by his brother's administration, was caught participating in strategy sessions with his brother's top aides to combat the governor's accusers and even helped draft a statement for the alleged predator, according to the AG report.

Last month, Chris Cuomo was accused of sexual harassment by veteran TV producer Shelley Ross, who alleged he squeezed her buttock at a 2005 event when the two of them worked at ABC News.

Fox News' Michael Lee contributed to this report.