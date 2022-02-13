CNN changes headline comparing Joe Rogan's use of N-word to Jan. 6

A CNN headline on Sunday compared Joe Rogan's use of the "N-word" in several episodes of his show to January 6.

The article, which is classified as an analysis, is titled, "Joe Rogan's use of the n-word is another January 6 moment." The analysis opened by noting Rogan "did not join a mob" and rush and deface the Capitol, before nonetheless making the comparison. CNN has since changed the headline to read, "Why shrugging off Joe Rogan's use of the n-word is so dangerous."

"But what Rogan and those that defend him have done since video clips of him using the n-word surfaced on social media is arguably just as dangerous as what a mob did when they stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6 last year," CNN senior writer John Blake wrote.

SPOTIFY CEO APOLOGY LETTER TO EMPLOYEES OVER JOE ROGAN CALLED CONTRADICTORY: ‘PR SLEIGHT OF HAND’

Blake also cited the Rwandan genocide, which resulted in 800,000 people, of mostly the Tutsi minority, being brutally killed.

"What triggered the violence in part were the messages that came from people in positions of power in Rwanda. Many, like Rogan, had a public megaphone and an audience," the CNN piece said. "Genocide is a worst-case scenario."

JON STEWART DEFENDS JOE ROGAN: ‘WHO GETS TO DECIDE’ WHAT'S ‘MISINFORMATION’?

Political commentators were quick to challenge the headline on Twitter.

Fox News contributor Joe Concha called it the "craptastic headline of the month."

"Keep going with these headlines, guys," Concha added in an interview with "Fox & Friends" Sunday. "Because you're only helping him and no one's buying it." He added that Rogan and his successful podcast attract a much larger audience than the liberal network.

Rogan recently issued an apology after a video clip of him using the "N-word" circulated online.

"I know to most people there's no context where a White person is ever allowed to say that word, never mind publicly on a podcast, and I agree with that now. I haven't said it in years. But for a long time, when I would bring that word up, if it would come up in conversations, instead of saying ‘the N-word’ I would just say the word. I thought as long as it was in context people would understand what I was doing," Rogan said.

Several episodes of Rogan's podcast where he used the "N-word" were removed from Spotify. Spotify Technology SA Chief Executive Daniel Ek issued a statement on February 6.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"There are no words I can say to adequately convey how deeply sorry I am for the way The Joe Rogan Experience controversy continues to impact each of you," Ek said in an employee memo. "I think it’s important you’re aware that we’ve had conversations with Joe and his team about some of the content in his show, including his history of using some racially insensitive language."

Rogan has also been criticized for and accused of spreading COVID-19 misinformation in his podcasts. Singers Neil Young and Joni Mitchell have both elected to pull their music from Spotify to protest Rogan's podcast.