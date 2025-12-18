Commerce secretary predicts 'extraordinary year' ahead as inflation drops to 2.7% in November

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Members of the Trump administration are highlighting an unexpectedly low inflation report. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said the drop is proof the White House’s policies are finally pushing down prices, responding to Democrats who argue the administration hasn’t done enough to improve the economy.

"These things are coming down, and I think what you're going to see next year is an extraordinary year," said Lutnick on "America Reports" Thursday.

The Labor Department reported that inflation eased to 2.7% in November 2025, down from 3% in September 2025. Democrats have criticized the administration, saying it should show more improvement in the economy after its first year.

HARVARD ECONOMIST SAYS TRUMP INFLATION REPORT LEAVES ‘NO OTHER WAY TO SPIN IT’ BUT GOOD NEWS

Lutnick argued the administration’s focus on cutting both energy costs and interest rates is paying off. But, while things like gas prices have dropped, so has consumer confidence.

BROOKE ROLLINS: YOUR THANKSGIVING DINNER COSTS LESS AND THAT’S A REASON TO GIVE THANKS

Data from The Conference Board shows consumer confidence fell more than expected last month, hitting the lowest level since this past spring.

Lutnick blamed the drop on the "fake news," arguing the media isn’t showing Americans the full economic picture.

"You've got the president fighting for drug prices to be lower, fighting for energy prices to be lower, fighting for interest rates to be lower. Those are the three big pushes," Lutnick said.

VANCE ACKNOWLEDGES VOTERS 'IMPATIENT' ON AFFORDABILITY, REJECTS 'TOTALLY BULLS--- NARRATIVE'

"The other side of the coin is bringing in these trillions of dollars of investment," he added, noting that he believes the "golden age" is coming.

The secretary also teased more action on bringing down drug prices, saying Trump and the administration are "hammering the price of drugs down."

During a primetime address on Wednesday, President Donald Trump addressed economic concerns and criticized the Biden administration’s handling of the issue. The president argued his White House has turned the economy around after inheriting significant challenges.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Next year, you will also see the results of the largest tax cuts in American history that were really accomplished through our great, big, beautiful bill, perhaps the most sweeping legislation ever passed in Congress," said Trump.

Despite the encouraging inflation data, signs of economic strain remain. The U.S. unemployment rate rose to 4.6% in November 2025, its highest level since 2021.