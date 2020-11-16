CNN's Brian Stelter slammed for dismissing violence against Trump supporters in DC as 'out of context clips'

CNN's left-wing media guru Brian Stelter was quick to dismiss the rampant violence that took place against Trump supporters in Washington, D.C., over the weekend.

More than 20 people were arrested amid violent clashes between supporters of President Trump and counterprotesters following the "Million MAGA March" in the nation's capital on Saturday.

Several videos that circulated on Twitter over the weekend show anti-Trump demonstrators shouting at families, sucker-punching people in the street, and harassing an elderly woman carrying a Trump flag.

TRUMP SUPPORTERS HARRASSED, ATTACKED AT MAGA MARCH IN DC AMID CLASHES WITH COUNTER-PROTESTERS; ARRESTS MADE

Others were doused with liquid substances and hit with eggs.

Videos also show counterprotesters marching in the streets and tossing what appeared to be fireworks into an outdoor seating area of a restaurant while diners were seated.

WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE, VIOLENCE

However, despite all the videos that emerged that showed Trump supporters being attacked by the mob, one CNN host appeared unconvinced.

BRIAN STELTER MOCKED FOR CALLING CNN COLLEAGUE JEFFREY TOOBIN'S MASTURBATION SCANDAL AN 'ACCIDENT'

"Welcome to Twitter. What do you want to get angry about today? Trump's lies Harry Styles in Vogue Newsom's party Out of context clips of DC violence," Stelter tweeted on Monday.

Critics blasted the left-wing pundit for suggesting that the attacks that took place didn't offer a full picture of what took place.

"Exactly what is the context of the violence, Brian?" Mediaite reporter Charlie Nash asked Stelter.

"What context justifies antifa/BLM bashing senior citizens in the head or reducing children to tears with threats?" New York Post op-ed editor Sohrab Ahmari similarly tweeted.

"Hi Brian, Those 'out of context clips' have led to over a dozen arrests. Someone who actually cared about media accountability might ask why the press is ignoring clear cases of political violence. Even if it's not as big of a story as a clipped video of a HS kid smirking," conservative writer A.G. Hamilton reacted, alluding to the viral controversy of Covington teen Nicholas Sandman, who won in a defamation lawsuit against CNN.

CNN'S BRIAN STELTER CALLS STEVE SCULLY SUSPENSION A 'WTF' MOMENT AFTER IGNORING CONTROVERSY ON HIS SHOW

Hamilton added, "Also, most of the clips were not 'out of context' There was one that showed more context as to what led to a brutal assault, but it didn't change the facts of the assault and there were half a dozen other relevant clips that also went ignored."

"Imagine being the people harassed at restaurants or having a mob outside your hotel room and someone like Brian not giving a damn," NewsBusters managing editor Curtis Houck said.

"Dismissing violence as 'needing context' isn't a great take," Matt Whitlock of the National Republican Senatorial Committee reacted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Stephen Sorace contributed to this report.