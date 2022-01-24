CNN's Brian Stelter schooled on Twitter for visiting classroom to discuss 'misinformation'

CNN's left-wing media correspondent Brian Stelter praised a New York City teacher for educating students on "news literacy," meant to heighten critical thinking as a consumer of media and be able to decipher "misinformation."

In a segment that aired during Sunday's "Reliable Sources," Stelter visited a school in Queens where Barbara King was giving a lesson about the dangers of "misinformation."

"Barbara King wants to arm this eighth-grade class with the tools they will need in a world full of information saturation. And there is a lot to learn," Stelter told viewers. "Just imagine trying to make sense of all of this as a teenager."

"We're going to learn the various types of misinformation," King told the class. "They're called satire, false context, imposter content, manipulated content and fabricated content."

"As the web becomes even more of a wild west every day, the students here at PS-207 in Queens, New York, know that they need these lessons," Stelter said. "The goal is to equip future generations of savvy news consumers."

Stelter asked a group of eighth-graders if they thought "every student needs to be learning news literacy," to which they all replied yes.

Critics panned Stelter's educational moment on social media.

"This is good, people should learn Stelter peddles disinfo as early as possible," Washington Examiner deputy editor Grant Addison reacted.

"So they're taught not to watch CNN?" Ruthless co-host Comfortably Smug quipped.

"Once In front of live audience, Ted Koppell accused Brian Stelter of running nonstop Trump coverage for ratings, Stelter responded ‘Ratings don’t matter at CNN’ & crowd burst out in laughter Brian Stelter is a paid propagandist who Manufactures Consent with glee. This is gross," progressive commentator Jimmy Dore slammed the CNN star.

"Why not send CNN contributor & host Rex Chapman?" The Spectator contributor Stephen Miller wondered, referring to one of the network's recent new hires who has a lengthy history of spreading misinformation on Twitter.

Others mocked the recent scandals that have rocked the liberal network against Stelter.

"Logistics must have been a nightmare considering how many CNN employees aren’t allowed within 500 feet of a school," author Landon Knepp joked.

"...And we know how much CNN producers love children," comedian Bridget Phetasy tweeted.

Those tweets were alluding to the recent arrest of ousted CNN producer John Griffin, who was charged with sex crimes involving minors as well as the ongoing criminal investigation into former CNN producer Rick Saleeby, who was caught making comments expressing sexual fantasies about his then-fiance's teenage daughter.

CNN was also forced to fire star anchor Chris Cuomo last year after the extent of his involvement with the sexual harassment defense and strategy of his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.