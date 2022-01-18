Social media lights up CNN for hiring ‘endless source of misinformation’ Rex Chapman for streaming service

CNN was crushed on social media Tuesday after the liberal network announced it hired Twitter left-wing provocateur Rex Chapman for its streaming service despite a reputation of being an "endless source of misinformation."

Chapman, a former NBA player who recently hosted "Block or Charge" on Adult Swim, has become infamous for sharing liberal tweets that are often out-of-context or regurgitated from users with smaller followings. CNN announced the former University of Kentucky star will host a weekly program on CNN+, a streaming service that is schedule to debut at some point in 2022.

CNN’s Brian Stelter and the network’s team of media reporters have spent years condemning dishonesty on social media, and while CNN celebrated its latest addition, critics quickly took notice of Chapman’s history of pushing misinformation and out-of-context content.

"It’s amazing how CNN continues to make decisions guaranteed to destroy whatever limited trust they have in the media today," Outkick founder Clay Travis tweeted.

"The guy who's made a living out of stealing clips and taking things out of context a la his comrade Aaron is being hired by the people who screech about misinformation," NewsBusters managing editor Curtis Houck responded, referring to far-left journalist Aaron Rupar, who is often criticized for pushing out-of-context video clips.

CBS Sports reporter Barrett Sallee added, "His appearances will consist exclusively of segments of other people saying things that he should have thought of first."

"CNN adding Rex Chapman to CNN+. So they're going for MSNBC, but even more stupid. Okay then," radio host Erick Erickson tweeted. "Suddenly Joy Reid won't be the stupidest person on television."

In recent memory Chapman has shamed people who attended a college football game during the COVID pandemic weeks after posting photos of himself, maskless, at an indoor NBA game, spread a debunked conspiracy that Republicans were locking mailboxes to prevent voting, shared a video with dubbed music to falsely claim the military band played "Hit The Road Jack" outside the White House on former President Trump’s last day in office and claimed "Breonna Taylor’s killers were at the wrong house."

Last month, Chapman suggested that hospitals should have the right to turn away unvaccinated COVID patients.

Fox News' Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.

Outkick and Fox News share common ownership.