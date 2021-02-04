CNN boss Jeff Zucker will remain on job through 2021, but future of network remains murky

CNN Worldwide president Jeff Zucker told staffers on Thursday that he will continue to oversee the liberal network for the remainder of the year but expects to "move on" when his contract expires at the end of 2021, according to the New York Times.

"I cannot imagine not being here right now," Zucker said on a morning call with staffers, according to the Times, which cited a CNN employee who was on the call.

"I’m going to stay and finish my current contract, which, as I said, will keep me here until the end of this year. At that point, I do expect to move on."

While The New York Times took Zucker’s comment as proof he will exit the hyper-partisan network at the end of the year, the Los Angeles Times reported that "Zucker currently has no plans beyond 2021."

CNN did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

CNN’s in-house media pundit Brian Stelter published a report on his boss, but didn’t indicate Zucker would absolutely walk away at the end of the year.

"The truth is, back in November and December I had basically decided that it was time to move on now," Zucker said on the call, according to Stelter.

"But since then I've had a change of heart. And I want to stay. Not forever, but for another year. And I feel really good about this decision."

(More to come...)