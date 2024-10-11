CNN avoids asking Gretchen Whitmer about bizarre viral Doritos video

CNN avoided asking Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday about the bizarre viral video of her feeding a Dorito to a left-wing influencer.

Whitmer appeared on CNN to address critical remarks former President Trump made about Detroit during his speech in the city this week, as well as Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign and questions about how she's different from President Biden.

But CNN's Kate Bolduan didn't bring up an unusual clip of Whitmer making the Internet and media rounds that a CNN panel had mocked the night before.

Liberal journalist Liz Plank posted a video this week of Whitmer feeding her a Doritos chip, with the camera then panning to Whitmer in a Harris-Walz camo hat, staring and nodding at the camera, with a cover of the song "Dilemma" playing in the background. It was part of a viral trend on TikTok of people feeding each other.

It is unclear why this is popular.

Plank's kneeling pose sparked criticism that Whitmer was, purposefully or inadvertently, mocking recipients of Holy Communion with the video, in addition to commentary that it was strange and off-putting.

"If he won’t, Gretchen Whitmer will," a caption under Plank's Instagram video post reads. "Chips aren’t just delicious, the CHIPS Act is a game-changer for U.S. tech and manufacturing, boosting domestic production of semiconductors to reduce reliance on foreign suppliers! Donald Trump would put that at risk." The video promoted an interview Plank conducted with Whitmer, who's frequently touted by Democrats as a contender for national office as a swing-state governor.

When asked for comment, a political aide for Whitmer told Fox News Digital , "the governor’s social media is well known for infusing her communications with pop culture."

The aide added, "This popular trend has been used by countless people, including Billie Eilish, Kylie Jenner, and Stephen Colbert, and the fact that people are paying attention to a video promoting President Biden’s CHIPS Act proves it’s working. Republicans want to distract from the fact that Democrats have invested billions of dollars into local economies to create a record number of jobs and bring supply chains back from overseas, while Donald Trump’s policies would kill these jobs and send them back to China."

Conservatives widely mocked the video and some claimed it was a mockery of Christians. Plank responded that "weirdos" should "chill out," noting it was part of a viral trend that had nothing to do with Christianity.

CNN did discuss the video on Thursday night, with former 2020 Trump campaign official Marc Lotter noting it at the conclusion of CNN NewsNight.

As the video of Whitmer and the woman played, an incredulous Lotter urged politicians, regardless of their affiliation, to not try to look "cool and young."

"It's cringey," he said.

CNN host Abby Phillip added, "It's a little cringey. Can we agree on that?"

CNN didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fox News' Joshua Nelson contributed to this report.