Michigan gov feeds kneeling female podcast host Doritos while wearing a Harris-Walz hat

A video showing Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D., feeding a kneeling "feminist" podcast host a Doritos chip while wearing a Harris/Walz cameo campaign hat, prompted questions and criticisms on Thursday.

Author and filmmaker Liz Plank shared the video on her Instagram account "feministabulous" showing Whitmer feeding her a Doritos chip while she is kneeling.

"If he won’t, Gretchen Whitmer will," a caption under the Instagram video post reads. "Chips aren’t just delicious, the CHIPS Act is a game-changer for U.S. tech and manufacturing, boosting domestic production of semiconductors to reduce reliance on foreign suppliers! Donald Trump would put that at risk."

She also shared the video on TikTok with the caption, "new interview with big gretch just dropped!"

The video made waves on social media with critics blasting Whitmer as mocking Catholics.

"Let’s be clear what’s happening in this video," former Trump advisor Tim Murtaugh posted on X. "Gov. Whitmer of Michigan is pretending to give communion to an leftist podcaster on her knees, using a Dorito as the Eucharist while wearing a Harris-Walz hat. Do they want ZERO Catholic votes for Harris?"

However, some tied it to a TikTok trend of people feeding one another. Earlier this week, a trend called "Feeding Someone" with videos showing friends and partners feeding food to one another. Some videos amassed millions of views.

"This is a tiktok trend that has absolutely NOTHING to do with Catholicism…this is quite a stretch," conservative social media influencer Amala Ekpunobi wrote on X.

When asked for comment, a political aide for Whitmer told Fox News Digital, "the governor’s social media is well known for infusing her communications with pop culture."

The aide added, "This popular trend has been used by countless people, including Billie Eilish, Kylie Jenner, and Stephen Colbert, and the fact that people are paying attention to a video promoting President Biden’s CHIPS Act proves it’s working. Republicans want to distract from the fact that Democrats have invested billions of dollars into local economies to create a record number of jobs and bring supply chains back from overseas, while Donald Trump’s policies would kill these jobs and send them back to China."

Plank also said the video was part of the social media trend and told "weirdos" to "chill out."

The video posted by Plank was used to promote Whitmer’s appearance on her podcast called Chip Chat that was published Thursday on YouTube .

During the podcast, the two discussed former President Trump, abortion, and men who are undecided about Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

"What would you say to a man who feels like he can't vote for a woman, he can't vote for Kamala Harris?" Plank asked.

"We deserve and need a commander-in-chief who is tough," Whitmer responded. "We're going to have to deal with the worst of the worst bullies around the globe. From Vladimir Putin to Chinese leadership to what's happening in North Korea. We've got to have a tough commander-in-chief, not someone who kowtows … or who is on an ego trip."

Plank applauded the Democratic governor for her "superhuman" leadership in the state.

The Harris-Walz campaign did not immediately respond for comment.