Michigan Gov. Whitmer says people shouldn't 'give a damn' if Taylor Swift is friends with Brittany Mahomes

Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer weighed in on the controversy surrounding Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes' potential political differences.

During an appearance on the Bravo channel Tuesday, the governor was asked if she thinks people should care if Swift, who has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, and Mahomes, who has been linked to support for former President Trump, are friends.

"We do care about Taylor Swift and, no, we shouldn't give a damn," Whitmer answered.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Unlike Whitmer, many have taken a much more passionate interest in Swift and Mahomes' friendship status.

Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is teammates with Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, has indicated support for Trump on social media over the last month and a half.

When she liked an Instagram post from Trump's account Aug. 13 outlining his 2024 policy platform, she received a flurry of backlash from social media. The flames were fanned by a handful of Taylor Swift fan pages on social media that drew attention to Mahomes' like.

BRETT FAVRE BACKS PATRICK MAHOMES ON PRESIDENTIAL ENDORSEMENT STANCE AMID TRUMP VS. TAYLOR SWIFT CONTROVERSY

Mahomes then followed up with a series of cryptic Instagram stories.

"I mean honestly, To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood," she wrote. "There's no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well."

She posted another cryptic message on social media that may have referenced the recent controversy later that month.

"Contrary to the tone of the world today….you can disagree with someone, and still love them. You can have differing views, and still be kind," she wrote Aug. 26. "Read that again!"

Then, she appeared to like several comments on her most recent Instagram post that indicated support for Trump . One of the comments she liked said "TRUMP-VANCE 2024."

Swift, on the other hand, endorsed Harris after a debate between the presidential candidates Sept. 10.

After the endorsement, Trump made an appearance on "Fox & Friends" and said he liked "Mrs. Mahomes much better" than Swift.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump has gone as far as posting "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!" on Truth Social.

Swift and Brittany Mahomes developed their highly-publicized friendship during last year's NFL season when Kelce and Swift started dating. Swift appeared at multiple Chiefs games to cheer Kelce on and often sat in the same suite as Mahomes, who was cheering on her husband.

That hasn't been the case so far this year.

In the two Chiefs' games Swift has attended — Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens and Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals, both at Arrowhead Stadium – Swift has not sat in the same suite as Mahomes.

The two women hugged during a trip to the U.S. Open Final in New York City a few days after the Ravens game as they sat in a suite with Kelce and Patrick Mahomes. However, that was before Swift's endorsement of Harris and Trump's comments about the two women.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.