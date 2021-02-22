Meghan McCain torches Chris Cuomo and 'ghoul of a brother' for CNN 'comedy shows' amid nursing home scandal

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain tore into CNN anchor Chris Cuomo Monday over what she called the "comedy shows" he held with his brother, Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, last year amid the brewing nursing home scandal.

Chris Cuomo, along with CNN, have made an unprecedented push to downplay and deflect from the controversies surrounding the New York governor, with the far-left network giving developments in the nursing home scandal little to no airtime -- while giving the "Cuomo Prime Time" host free rein to conduct friendly, comical interviews with the scandal-plagued governor in the early months of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, the anchor took a swipe at McCain over a viral clip of remarks she made on "The View" in which she criticized White House medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci over the vaccine timeline and the uncertainty of when Americans in her age and health bracket will be eligible to get vaccinated.

"The fact that I, Meghan McCain, co-host of 'The View,' I don't know when or how I will be able to get a vaccine because the rollout of my age range and my health is so nebulous, I have no idea when or how I will be able to get it," McCain stated.

CHRIS CUOMO PUSHES NARRATIVE CRUZ 'ABANDONED' DOG ON CANCUN TRIP WHILE IGNORING BROTHER'S NURSING HOME SCANDAL

"???" Cuomo reacted on Twitter.

McCain fired back, hitting both the anchor and his brother and urging the New York governor to apologize to the families who lost loved ones in the state's nursing homes during the pandemic, including Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean.

"You and your ghoul of a brother were doing comedy shows with giant q tips and joking about his sex life while covering the number of nursing home deaths in nyc," McCain told the CNN host. "Why doesn’t your brother finally apologize to @JaniceDean and the other family members he helped to kill?"

There has been growing criticism of CNN's Cuomo for avoiding the nursing home scandal. Last week, CNN said its anchor was barred from covering his relative and admitting network brass lifted the "rule" in the early months of the pandemic for the host to conduct his chummy fraternal interviews.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gov. Cuomo's administration is reportedly under investigation by the FBI and the U.S. Attorney's Office in Brooklyn after critics accused officials of covering up the true number of COVID nursing home deaths in the state. Early in the pandemic, the governor ordered assisted living facilities to accept COVID-positive patients in order to keep hospital beds free.