Clemson baseball team honors military veterans with 'tear-jerking' in-game tribute

Clemson University is making sure military veterans receive the recognition they deserve. The South Carolina university’s baseball team has introduced a heartfelt tradition to honor those who have served.

"Our players just understand they get to play baseball in a free country, and that wouldn’t be possible without those servicemen and women who protect and defend that freedom," head coach Erik Bakich said on "Fox & Friends First" Tuesday.

During games, the speaker system invites veterans in attendance to stand and be recognized. Shortly after, Clemson players move through the crowd, shaking hands and personally thanking each veteran for their service, accompanied by Lee Greenwood’s patriotic anthem, "God Bless the USA."

Coach Bakich says the simple act often leads to emotional moments.

"I think there’s been some tear-jerking moments for some of them, especially those who maybe haven’t always received the warmest welcome," Bakich said. "But to know in our program and at our games, they’re going to be recognized like they should."

Clemson has a long history of patriotism at its sporting events. Coach Bakich noted that for the past 20 years, the team has emphasized proper respect during the national anthem, instilling a sense of gratitude in its players.

"We’ve always practiced how we stand for the national anthem," he said. "This is just a way to thank our veterans and those who protect and defend our freedom even at a deeper level of gratitude."

"It’s just such a great way to teach those life lessons and make it more about God and country, as much as it is about playing sports."

Bakich’s personal connection to the military played a role in shaping the team’s tribute.

"I’m the son of a Vietnam veteran and the grandson of a World War II veteran, so the flag means an awful lot to me personally," he said.

The response to the team’s tribute has been overwhelmingly positive, Bakich said. He also believes the gesture doesn’t just honor veterans, it strengthens the players as well.

"All the credit goes to the players," he said.

"They’re the ones out there competing, and we’ve got a great group of guys, evidenced by their willingness to go into the crowd during a game, which many players might not want to do. But our guys have jumped forward with it, and they do it with a lot of enthusiasm. The humility and character traits behind just the baseball skills is a huge driver of that success."

The tribute stands in contrast to ongoing national discussions about patriotism at sporting events. In recent years, high-profile athletes such as former U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe and former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick have protested during the national anthem, sparking debate over its place in sports.

At Clemson, however, the team’s focus remains on honoring those who have served.

"For two minutes to be able to show that appreciation, show that gratitude and respect, there’s just not a better way to do it at a sporting event," Bakich said.