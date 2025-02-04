Expand / Collapse search
Nashville Predators

Predators' Jonathan Marchessault, Andrew Brunette disavow anthem booing: 'Really don't like it'

Canadian fans started to boo the US anthem over President Donald Trump's tariffs plan for Canada

Ryan Gaydos
Published
close
Nashville Predators star Jonathan Marchessault and head coach Andrew Brunette disavowed the booing of the American and Canadian national anthems, which has become a trend over the last few days.

Ottawa Senators fans booed "The Star-Spangled Banner" when it was sung over the weekend as Canadians responded to President Donald Trump's tariffs plan on Canada. In return, Predators fans booed "O, Canada" on Monday night when the Senators were in town.

Predators players celebrate

Nashville Predators center Jonathan Marchessault, #81, is congratulated by teammates after a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

"I don’t think it should be said for any anthems," Marchessault, a Quebec native, told reporters. "Honestly, the anthem is not made for political views. It’s made for respecting the veterans in both countries and I think that’s something that everybody … I think at the end of the day we’re respecting the veterans and people that live in our countries. It’s bigger than just trying to give a shout to the other country."

Brunette, who is from Ontario, said he believed everyone’s political views should be put aside for the anthem.

Andrew Brunette yells from behind the bench

Nashville Predators head coach Andrew Brunette, center, reacts behind players during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks in San Jose, California, on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

"I don't like it, I don't think we should boo either anthem either way," he said, via The Tennessean. "The NHL has been around 100 years and the U.S. and Canada both share this game. I don't really think there's a place to be booing the anthem.

"You can have your political views and your ideas, but I just think both countries have been amicable for so long. They've been partners in the great game of hockey. I just don't think it's the right thing to do, I really don't like it."

The anthem booing also took place when the Toronto Raptors hosted the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.

President Trump

President Donald Trump talks to reporters from the Resolute Desk after signing an executive order to appoint the deputy administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration in the Oval Office at the White House on Jan. 30, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Getty Images)

Earlier Monday, Trump announced a pause on tariffs on Canada and Mexico.

