Predators' Jonathan Marchessault, Andrew Brunette disavow anthem booing: 'Really don't like it'

Nashville Predators star Jonathan Marchessault and head coach Andrew Brunette disavowed the booing of the American and Canadian national anthems, which has become a trend over the last few days.

Ottawa Senators fans booed "The Star-Spangled Banner" when it was sung over the weekend as Canadians responded to President Donald Trump's tariffs plan on Canada. In return, Predators fans booed "O, Canada" on Monday night when the Senators were in town.

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

"I don’t think it should be said for any anthems," Marchessault, a Quebec native, told reporters. "Honestly, the anthem is not made for political views. It’s made for respecting the veterans in both countries and I think that’s something that everybody … I think at the end of the day we’re respecting the veterans and people that live in our countries. It’s bigger than just trying to give a shout to the other country."

Brunette, who is from Ontario, said he believed everyone’s political views should be put aside for the anthem.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I don't like it, I don't think we should boo either anthem either way," he said, via The Tennessean. "The NHL has been around 100 years and the U.S. and Canada both share this game. I don't really think there's a place to be booing the anthem.

"You can have your political views and your ideas, but I just think both countries have been amicable for so long. They've been partners in the great game of hockey. I just don't think it's the right thing to do, I really don't like it."

The anthem booing also took place when the Toronto Raptors hosted the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier Monday, Trump announced a pause on tariffs on Canada and Mexico.