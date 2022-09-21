Clay Travis: Suddenly, the liberal enclave can't handle around 50 illegal immigrants

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Clay Travis discussed how the border crisis did not garner massive attention from Democrats until Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent migrants to Martha's Vineyard on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

CLAY TRAVIS: It's America. You could sue somebody for anything. Just look at what happened to Trump up in New York City today when we got a $250 million lawsuit over real estate valuations involving his entire family. Look, this is a total sham, and I think we've got to give a lot of credit to Doug Ducey, to Greg Abbott and to Ron DeSantis for actually making the border a topic of conversation.

JESSE WATTERS: THE ILLEGAL MIGRANTS DESANTIS FLEW TO MARTHA'S VINEYARD ARE SUING HIM

We got 2 million people who've come in through 11 months, nearly 5 million over the course of the Biden administration, and nobody's paying attention to it at all until Ron DeSantis sent people to Martha's Vineyard and then suddenly in 44 hours, the liberal enclave can't handle around 50 illegal immigrants. And this needs to continue. I want these guys being shipped everywhere super blue, super wealthy, because I want there to have to be this conversation about Joe Biden, who's had 140 vacation days but can't manage to actually go down to the southern border; about Joe Biden, who cares more about the Ukraine border than he does the United States border.

This is a travesty right now that is going on at our southern border. And until these flights started, until New York City, Chicago and Washington, D.C., and Martha's Vineyard actually got a tiny pinprick of the illegal immigrants going all at once into their city, nobody would talk about it at all.

