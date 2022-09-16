DeSantis blames Newsom's 'hair gel' for muddling ‘brain function’ after call for DOJ to probe migrant flights

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Gov. Gavin Newsom’s "hair gel is interfering with his brain function," after the California governor requested the Department of Justice investigate Florida, and other states, for potential "kidnapping" crimes by flying out illegal immigrants to other parts of the country.

DeSantis made the remarks at a news conference Friday in Daytona Beach, Florida, one day after Newsom sent a letter asking Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate whether DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's actions sending illegal immigrants from their states to destinations such as New York City, Washington, D.C. Chicago, and Martha's Vineyard are illegal.

Fox News Digital first reported on Wednesday that DeSantis sent two planes full of illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard after promising he would relocate them to a "sanctuary destination."

"So the Governor of California sent a letter to the Department of Justice saying, ‘You need to prosecute Texas and Florida Governors.’ And all I can say is, I think his hair gel is interfering with his brain function," said DeSantis Friday.

Newsom alleged in his Sept. 15 letter to DOJ: "Several of the individuals who were transported to Martha’s Vineyard have alleged that a recruiter induced them to accept the offer of travel based on false representations that they would be transported to Boston and would receive expedited access to work authorization."

"I urge US DOJ to investigate whether the alleged fraudulent inducement would support charges of kidnapping under relevant state laws," Newsom's request to Garland stated.

DeSantis and Abbott have both denied the kidnappings charges and say that Biden has more work to do to secure the border.

Abbott also fired back Friday, saying on Fox News' " America's Newsroom " that border communities are "begging for relief" and the White House refuses to change course.

"We have a president who has refused to go see the chaos that he's created on the border and a border czar, Kamala Harris, who's refused to say what's going on the border," Abbott said. "If they will not go to the border, we're taking the border to them, so they can see the challenges they're imposing to the entire United States of America."

