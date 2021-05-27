Clay Travis reacts to being chosen Limbaugh successor: 'Nobody replaces a legend'

Sports journalist Clay Travis joined "Tucker Carlson Tonight" to discuss the announcement that he, along with ex-CIA officer Buck Sexton, was chosen to fill the spot on Premiere Radio Networks left vacant by the death of Rush Limbaugh.

Limbaugh, a beloved titan in the industry since 1988, died of lung cancer complications in February, several days after his final appearance behind the Golden Microphone on his EIB (Excellence in Broadcasting) Network.

Fox News contributor Dan Bongino, a retired Secret Service Agent, has filled Limbaugh's spot as of this week on many of its Westwood One affiliates, including WMAL in Washington.

Travis told host Tucker Carlson he is not nervous to join Sexton in filling Limbaugh's spot, partially because he and the listeners know that he – nor anyone – could replace the late Cape Girardeau, Mo.-born commentator.

"We are not replacements for Rush Limbaugh. Because nobody replaces a legend. But what you can do is continue to fight. You know this because you do it every night. There is so much insanity going on in this country right now," he said.

"I'm excited to pick up the sword and be able to swing back every single day that all the ignoramuses and the nincompoops and actually be able to stand up for I think a huge number of people out there who worry every time they get on Twitter or Facebook or Instagram and what to share their opinion and then think, is it worth it? … I think certainly we will speak for a lot of people who don't feel like they can speak," said Travis.

Earlier Thursday, Sexton reacted to the news on Twitter, expressing his gratitude for the opportunity as well:

"I could not be more excited to step onto the biggest platform in radio with my fantastic co-host, Clay Travis," he said.

"We’re going to do a show that will make Rush listeners proud and bring a new generation of audience to the table."