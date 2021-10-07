Clay Travis: ESPN's suspension of Sage Steele 'absolute madness'

OutKick founder Clay Travis blasted ESPN Thursday for suspending anchor Sage Steele over comments she made on a podcast where she called the company's COVID vaccine mandate "sick and scary."

ESPN'S SAGE STEELE SLAMS NETWORK'S 'SICK,' 'SCARY' VACCINE MANDATE, SAYS SHE GOT THE SHOT BEFORE DEADLINE

CLAY TRAVIS: Most of us out there who are concerned about our own bodies and ability to make decisions about our own health and our family’s own health strike many of us as wrong. Not the choice of whether or not to get a vaccine which I encourage everyone to make on their own in consultation with their doctor and certainly if you are over 65, I would tell you the same thing I told my parents, which is I think you should get the vaccine. But if you are talking about young, healthy people like Sage Steele and being required to get the vaccine in order to keep her job, she is in a position where she has the ability to speak out and share her opinion. I think it’s crazy that she would get suspended for a week for saying this.

Let’s also keep in mind, guys, she got Covid. Not only did she have to get the Covid vaccine but then she had one of these breakthrough cases of Covid which seem to be occurring at a fairly regular rate. Dr. Fauci says they don’t track them. I think a lot of people listening now who know someone in their own friend or family circle who had this happen to them. The reality is Jemele Hill, when she was working at ESPN called Donald Trump a white supremacist and nothing happened. ESPN didn’t do anything. Steele is getting suspended for saying she doesn’t think the company should have a vaccine mandate? That’s absolute madness.

