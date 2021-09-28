Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

ESPN's Sage Steele slams network's 'sick,' 'scary' vaccine mandate, says she got the shot before deadline

'I didn’t want to do it,' Steele told podcast host Jay Cutler

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn | Fox News
close
NY mandate now requires health workers to get COVID vaccine Video

NY mandate now requires health workers to get COVID vaccine

If employees fail to get vaccinated, they could face termination without unemployment benefits; Fox News' Alex Hogan with the details on 'America's Newsroom.

ESPN's "SportsCenter" host Sage Steele knocked her network's vaccine mandate, suggesting during an interview she was forced to get the shot before a Sept. 30 deadline. 

In a preview exchange from former NFL player Jay Cutler's "Uncut" podcast, Steele was asked about the band-aid she had on her arm.

LAKERS' LEBRON JAMES SAYS HE RECEIVED COVID-19 VACCINE: ‘I THINK EVERYONE HAS THEIR OWN CHOICE’

"So I got my shot today," Sage revealed in the Wednesday episode. 

"You took it a long way," Cutler reacted. 

"I did," Sage laughed. "I just… I didn’t want to do it. But I work for a company that mandates it and I had until September 30 to get it done or I’m out."

AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 09: Cisco Chief Technologist Chintan Patel and TV personality Sage Steele during a panel discussion at SXSW on March 9, 2018 in Austin, Texas.  (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Cisco Systems, Inc.)

AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 09: Cisco Chief Technologist Chintan Patel and TV personality Sage Steele during a panel discussion at SXSW on March 9, 2018 in Austin, Texas.  (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Cisco Systems, Inc.) (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Cisco Systems, Inc.)

The ESPN host explained the network's headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut had "so few people" during the pandemic has "crept up" in recent months with COVID guidelines such as masks and social distancing in place. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I respect everyone’s decision, I really do, but to mandate it is, um, sick," Steele said. "And it’s scary to me in many ways. But I have a job, a job that I love, and frankly, a job that I need, but again, I love it. I’m not surprised it got to this point, especially with Disney, a global company… but it was actually emotional."

Disney announced July 30 that it would implement a company-wide vaccine mandate for all salaried and non-union hourly employees, giving their staff 60 days to comply and that "all new hires will be required to be fully vaccinated before beginning employment."

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @JosephWulfsohn.