ESPN's Sage Steele slams network's 'sick,' 'scary' vaccine mandate, says she got the shot before deadline

ESPN's "SportsCenter" host Sage Steele knocked her network's vaccine mandate, suggesting during an interview she was forced to get the shot before a Sept. 30 deadline.

In a preview exchange from former NFL player Jay Cutler's "Uncut" podcast, Steele was asked about the band-aid she had on her arm.

"So I got my shot today," Sage revealed in the Wednesday episode.

"You took it a long way," Cutler reacted.

"I did," Sage laughed. "I just… I didn’t want to do it. But I work for a company that mandates it and I had until September 30 to get it done or I’m out."

The ESPN host explained the network's headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut had "so few people" during the pandemic has "crept up" in recent months with COVID guidelines such as masks and social distancing in place.

"I respect everyone’s decision, I really do, but to mandate it is, um, sick," Steele said. "And it’s scary to me in many ways. But I have a job, a job that I love, and frankly, a job that I need, but again, I love it. I’m not surprised it got to this point, especially with Disney, a global company… but it was actually emotional."

Disney announced July 30 that it would implement a company-wide vaccine mandate for all salaried and non-union hourly employees, giving their staff 60 days to comply and that "all new hires will be required to be fully vaccinated before beginning employment."