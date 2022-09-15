Clay Travis calls for taking Warren's Martha Vineyard tweet literally: 'Send every' migrant to Massachusetts

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Radio host Clay Travis called for people to take Sen. Elizabeth Warren's, D., tweet about migrants being flown to her state literally, and to "send every" illegal immigrant to Massachusetts.

After 50 migrants were flown from Florida to the Martha's Vineyard, the state's junior senator indirectly blasted Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, R., and stated that her state is "fully capable" of handling the influx.

"Exploiting vulnerable people for political stunts is repulsive and cruel. Massachusetts is fully capable of handling asylum seekers, and I'll keep working with local, state, and federal partners to ensure we have the necessary resources to care for people with dignity," Warren tweeted.

Travis declared that DeSantis and other Republican governors reeling from the border crisis should take Warren literally.

"I think that Ron DeSantis should keep this up and send hundreds of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, I really do," the Outkick founder said on "The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show." "You look at what Elizabeth Warren tweeted. She seems to be -- first of all, she’s not smart, in terms of being able to think about how things are played out strategically – she is smart in the context of being a left-winger."

Travis also noted how many of the homes in the elite enclave are expansive estates, including a 7-bedroom home owned by former President Obama – and therefore they indeed have more than enough room for the migrants, given liberals' repeatedly-expressed compassion and invitation to migrants.

"Why not send every single illegal immigrant right now to Massachusetts so that Elizabeth Warren can make sure that this ‘repulsive and cruel system’ is taken care of?," he asked.

Other critics pointed out Warren had no such objection when President Biden's administration sent "ghost flights" of migrants into places like Allentown, Pennsylvania and Jacksonville, Florida.

Travis predicted that if the trend of sending illegal immigrants to self-proclaimed "sanctuary cities" and states like New York, it will only be a matter of time before liberal "flip on illegal immigration."

Co-host Buck Sexton disputed rhetoric that migrants are true "asylum seekers," adding they are not expressing a willingness to go through a formal asylum-determinative process and instead ingress across the Rio Grande unabated.

The migrants at hand, he said, are cutting "ahead in line" before "actual asylum seekers and refugees" availing themselves to the previously established bureaucratic process.

Sexton agreed liberal ‘sanctuary cities’ should welcome the flights from DeSantis and Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

"They should welcome this. The more the merrier," Sexton said. "That’s what they’re telling all of us in the red states that have to deal with illegal immigration on a regular basis: ‘Oh, this is no big deal. You should deal with it’. They can't even handle a tiny percentage."

After the Martha's Vineyard flight landed, a spokesman for Massachusetts Republican Gov. Charlie Baker said they are working with local officials to address the arrivals.