Clay Travis: Don't be stunned if Andrew Cuomo runs again in 2022

Outkick founder Clay Travis told "Fox & Friends" Wednesday that he won't be stunned if New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo runs for governor again in 2022, calling the Democrat's resignation amid sexual harassment allegations a bid to preserve his viability as a politician.

CLAY TRAVIS: I think this is about trying to preserve Andrew Cuomo, his electoral ability to get another office in the future. This is what I said on my radio show yesterday, I just heard Brian talking about it a little bit as well, and wouldn't stun me if he tries to run for the New York governorship in 2022 in the Democratic primary. Because if you look at the most recent polling, he's still above everybody else. If he goes out, he says he tried to save and preserve the institution of the governorship, but he wants to throw himself back on the voters of New York. The only way he could preserve any viability as a politician was by resigning as opposed to impeaching. I think he still believes that he could be reelected as governor in 2022 even after all this. It would not stun me at all if he's running by next year.

