A group of celebrities, including model Cindy Crawford and actress Hayden Panettiere, are joining forces for a new campaign to combat antisemitism.

Amid rising antisemitic incidents, the "New Year, New Voices" campaign launched on social media Wednesday with a video that brought together a variety of entertainment industry figures.

The one-minute-long clip included appearances by Jewish and non-Jewish voices, including Crawford, Panettiere, Brooke Burke, Mayim Bialik, Tara Strong, Brett Gelman, Ross McCall, Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Amy Smart, among others.

In the campaign video, Gelman, Sigler, and Yael Grobglas announced themselves as "proud Jew[s]." A host of other celebrities also asked the audience to protect and give strength to Jewish people across the globe.

"With so much chaos and tragedy happening in the world right now, I am supporting and standing with my Jewish brothers and sisters against antisemitism," Smart said.

Meanwhile, DJ Strizzo called for people to "change the tune and the hate" towards Jews and Burke urged others to "take some time" to learn about the history and effects of antisemitism.

"It starts with us, but it never ends with us," David Dralman added.

"We have to stop antisemitism in its tracks and the only way to do that is to show people that it’s not just the same Jewish influencers over and over again. We’re not the only ones speaking out," "New Year, New Voices" campaign founder Samantha Ettus told CNN in late January. "Propaganda has made people think that standing up to antisemitism is political – and it’s not. It is just as acceptable to stand up against antisemitism as it is any form of hate towards any ethnic group."

Other actors, athletes and public figures that have signed on to the campaign include Caroline D’Amore, Kevin Nealon, Montana Tucker, Brett Gelman, Jennifer Morrison, David Arquette, Connie Britton, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Colton Underwood, and Debra Messing.

Ettus suggested there have been few outspoken celebrities on red carpets or award shows who have raised the issue of antisemitism.

"There is a lack of comfort or advocacy in the Hollywood community for the Jews. We have become this population that people are afraid to stand up for, and this campaign is trying to change that," she said.

In January, a large group of Jewish entertainers signed an open letter calling out the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for excluding Jews from its recently implemented Oscars diversity standards in the wake of growing antisemitism following the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks against Israel.

The group of entertainers, including actors, directors, writers, executives and agents, also suggested additional changes like taking cultural consultants and authentic casting into account.

The over 250 signatories include David Schwimmer, Josh Gad, Julianna Marguiles, Michael Rapaport and Tiffany Haddish.

Fox News’ Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.