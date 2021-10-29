Cincinnati Enquirer blasted for doxxing family address after donating to school board candidate through Venmo

The Cincinnati Enquirer was called out Friday for doxxing the home address of a family that had donated money to a school board candidate through Venmo.

The Gannett-owned paper published a story on Thursday looking into the legality of political donations accepted by local school board challengers Russ Loges and Darbi Boddy on the popular money-exchanging app.

However, as pointed out by political strategist John Ashbrook, the Enquirer shared screenshots of Venmo that revealed the home address of one of Boddy's Venmo donors on its website.

USA TODAY STEALTH EDITS, SCRUBS ‘BRAVES’ FROM COLUMNS AS SPORTS WRITER DECRIES ATLANTA'S ‘RACIST’ TEAM NAME

"The Cincinnati Enquirer just doxxed a middle class family from West Chester over the school board issue," Ashbrook tweeted.

Ashbrook also highlighted that the Venmo screenshot was also shared on the Enquirer's Twitter page.

The Enquirer faced backlash on social media, including from prominent Ohio Republicans.

"This is absolutely unacceptable. I'd expect national journalists to harass families, but not our local paper," Cincinnati native and Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance reacted.

USA TODAY EDITS STACEY ABRAMS OP-ED PUBLISHED BEFORE MLB PULLED GAME FROM ATLANTA, WATERS DOWN BOYCOTT SUPPORT

"Labeled a 'domestic terrorist', doxxed by the media - THIS is what concerned parents are dealing with when they're just trying to exercise their right to free speech, have a say over their children's education, and protect their kids. Absolutely unacceptable," tweeted Jane Timken, the former Ohio Republican Party chair who is also running for Senate.

The screenshot was later scrubbed by the Enquirer following the negative attention.

Gannett did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment. Fox News also reached out to Enquirer journalists Erin Glynn and Madeline Mitchell, who co-authored the report, for comment.

Loges and Darby, two of eight candidates running for three open seats on the Lakota school board, are campaigning in opposition to critical race theory among other issues that have taken over the education debate nationwide, but both have accepted money through Venmo, which could have legal ramifications, according to the report.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I’m not an endorsed candidate, so I’m doing everything by myself," Loges told the Enquirer. "But it’s not clear, and even the forms talk about checks and I’m like, we don’t order anything with checks anymore. You have to pay for stuff online and then get it shipped to you, you know? So it's not like, I don’t know, it just feels like the paperwork may be even antiquated."

Boddy reportedly has a separate Venmo account for her campaign but according to the Enquirer "did not explain the transactions."