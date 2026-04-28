Chuck Todd roasted for 'stupid' announcement he's avoiding Trump events for his own safety

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Former NBC News anchor Chuck Todd was mocked by critics across the political spectrum on Monday for declaring he wouldn’t attend events featuring President Donald Trump going forward because he doesn’t "feel safe."

Todd, who left NBC last year, is concerned for his own wellbeing after Saturday's attack at the White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) Dinner. The suspect, who rushed a security checkpoint at the hotel hosting the dinner and opened fire, reportedly told authorities he wanted to target top Trump administration members.

"I'm not going to any more events where Trump’s at. I don't feel safe…. If you decide to go into his orbit, you have become less safe," Todd said during a podcast conversation with former CNN pundit Chris Cillizza.

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Todd went on to suggest that Trump is "always going to protect himself first" and is more likely to throw allies "under the bus" than protect them. He was quickly roasted on social media for his remarks and CBS News correspondent Jan Crawford was among the most outspoken critics.

"This is not only wrong but stupid," Crawford responded.

"I was literally talking about this with one of my daughters this morning. She pointed out how anyone can walk into a wedding or concert or mall and start shooting. We actually were in a safe space at WHCD," she continued. "We were in a completely secure ballroom protected by layers of Secret Service. Most people don’t get that protection from mentally disturbed assailants."

In an X post that was shared by WCHA president Weijia Jiang, Wall Street Journal reporter Josh Dawsey asked, "So... you don't cover any of the events including the president? What?"

Many noted that Trump has survived at least three assassination attempts.

Turning Point USA spokesman Andrew Kolvet wrote, "Here's Chuck Todd admitting that too many deranged leftists want to try and assassinate President Trump, so he doesn't feel safe being around the president anymore."

Kolvet then joked that Todd receives "liberal bonus points" for still finding a way to blame Trump.

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Podcaster Tim Pool added, "Chuck Todd is right about one thing You Are NOT Safe around Donald Trump Leftist whackos want him dead and there have been 3 assassination attempts against him as well as threats and plots How he then tries to make it Trump's fault however is hilarious."

Heritage Foundation media fellow Tim Young accused Todd of stirring up violence by "parroting leftist talking points" but being "too afraid to be around the potential results of said talking points."

Attorney David Limbaugh was left in disbelief by his remarks.

"This takes the cake. Chuck Todd is blaming Trump for making him less safe and feel less safe when he attends events where Trump is present. I have seen blame shifting in my day, but this is beyond belief," Limbaugh responded.

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Author Salena Zito added, "I've been in the line of fire. Literally. Three weeks after he was shot his first event was in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. I was right there. In Johnstown same thing & again when he went back to Butler. You do your job. You just do your job. That's what we do."

Todd, who was replaced as "Meet the Press" moderator by Kristen Welker in 2023, left the network in 2025. He hosts a podcast and makes occasional cable news appearances.

Todd did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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Cole Tomas Allen of Torrance, California, the 31-year-old accused of targeting top Trump administration officials at the WHCA Dinner, is facing three counts, including attempting to assassinate the President of the United States, transporting a firearm across state lines and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. Top DOJ officials said Monday that additional charges are expected, and he faces life imprisonment.