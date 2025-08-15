Chuck Todd says Biden's presidency was so 'weak and ineffective' it made people go back to Trump

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ex-NBC News host Chuck Todd blamed former President Joe Biden on Friday for the return of President Donald Trump.

Todd, who has not been shy about criticizing the Democrats for what went wrong in the 2024 election, spoke about how he felt they had snatched defeat from the jaws of victory on the "Chuck Toddcast."

Todd asserted that Trump lost in 2020 because "the country was convinced, ‘Yeah, this is not the direction - that this is not the type of leadership that is good for the long-term image of the United States.’"

However, four years of Biden managed to change that - which Todd said speaks volumes.

CHUCK TODD TEARS INTO BIDEN'S FAMILY-MAN IMAGE, QUESTIONS IF WE 'WERE SOLD A 40-YEAR BILL OF GOODS'

"But Biden's presidency didn't turn the page, right? As I've said to you before, he wasn't a good enough leader, because a better leader helps the country turn the page. You know, we rarely go backwards as a country. So, how bad of a presidency do you have to encourage the country to go backwards?" Todd asked.

He went on to argue "the perception of the Biden presidency was that it's just a weak and ineffective presidency. It’s possible some of the things he signed into law will have long-term success, but the fact of the matter is his legacy is Donald Trump came back, and that's on Joe Biden."

Fox News Digital reached out to Biden for comment.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump’s return to the presidency after losing in 2020 is historically rare, with the only other president to do so in the United States' nearly 250-year history being Grover Cleveland.