Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Media

Chuck Todd says Biden's presidency was so 'weak and ineffective' it made people go back to Trump

Todd argued that Biden's presidency was so ineffective it made people 'go backwards' to re-elect Trump

By Alexander Hall Fox News
close
Chuck Todd slams Biden, says 'his legacy is Donald Trump came back' Video

Chuck Todd slams Biden, says 'his legacy is Donald Trump came back'

Chuck Todd shredded former President Biden on his podcast, arguing he was so "weak and ineffective" it made people go back to President Trump.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ex-NBC News host Chuck Todd blamed former President Joe Biden on Friday for the return of President Donald Trump.

Todd, who has not been shy about criticizing the Democrats for what went wrong in the 2024 election, spoke about how he felt they had snatched defeat from the jaws of victory on the "Chuck Toddcast."

Todd asserted that Trump lost in 2020 because "the country was convinced, ‘Yeah, this is not the direction - that this is not the type of leadership that is good for the long-term image of the United States.’"

However, four years of Biden managed to change that - which Todd said speaks volumes.

CHUCK TODD TEARS INTO BIDEN'S FAMILY-MAN IMAGE, QUESTIONS IF WE 'WERE SOLD A 40-YEAR BILL OF GOODS'

Chuck Todd

Chuck Todd, the former moderator of "Meet the Press," said during a interview with Charlie Rose that the Democratic Party was just a collection of people who dislike Trump. (William B. Plowman/NBC via Getty Images)

"But Biden's presidency didn't turn the page, right? As I've said to you before, he wasn't a good enough leader, because a better leader helps the country turn the page. You know, we rarely go backwards as a country. So, how bad of a presidency do you have to encourage the country to go backwards?" Todd asked.

He went on to argue "the perception of the Biden presidency was that it's just a weak and ineffective presidency. It’s possible some of the things he signed into law will have long-term success, but the fact of the matter is his legacy is Donald Trump came back, and that's on Joe Biden."

Fox News Digital reached out to Biden for comment.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Trump Biden

Trump's return to the White House after losing to Biden in 2020 has been hailed as one of the greatest political comebacks in history. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump’s return to the presidency after losing in 2020 is historically rare, with the only other president to do so in the United States' nearly 250-year history being Grover Cleveland.

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.

Close modal

Continue