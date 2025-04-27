Chuck Schumer dodges on whether Democrats will look to impeach Trump if they win back Congress

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., dodged a question on whether Democratic lawmakers should prioritize impeaching President Donald Trump if they take back Congress during an interview on CNN.

CNN host Dana Bash asked the Senate Minority Leader if he agreed with Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., who signaled recently that he would support an impeachment effort against Trump.

"Would that be a priority if Democrats were to take back Congress?" Bash asked.

"President Trump is violating rule of law in every way. And we're fighting him every single day in every way. And our goal is to show the American people over and over again, whether it’s the economy, whether it’s tariffs, whether it’s Russia and overseas and whether it’s rule of law, how bad he is. And you know, two years is too far away to predict. Our job is day to day to day, to show who Trump is, what he is doing, and it’s having an effect," Schumer said.

Bash pressed him further and said, "You're not saying ‘no.’"

"Look, it's too far away to even judge," Schumer responded.

Ossoff signaled support for impeaching Trump during a town hall event in Georgia.

"I saw just 48 hours ago, [Trump] is granting audiences to people who buy his meme coin," Ossoff said. "There is no question that that rises to the level of an impeachable offense. And the reality is that that's just one of many [examples] — defying a federal court order, for example."

Progressive Democratic lawmakers in the House have not shied away from supporting calls for impeachment. Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, was the first congressional lawmaker to call for it just weeks into the president's second term.

Green's calls have been supported by other Democrats, such as Reps. Suzanne Bonamici and Maxine Dexter of Oregon; Reps. Sam Liccardo and Maxine Waters of California; Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota; Rep. Shri Thanedar of Michigan; and Rep. Hank Johnson of Georgia — all of whom have gone on the record regarding their support, according to NBC News.

Schumer was also asked about when he thought it would be time to pass the torch, just days after Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., announced his retirement.

"Look, I am focused on winning, as I have always been, and as leader of the caucus, we are united. Now we have a lot of talent in the caucus. And my job is sort of an orchestra leader, to get us playing on the same theme as you said, and I've said, united on message. But to highlight all the talent in the caucus in different ways. And we've seen that," he said.

"I am staying put, and I'm fighting the fight every day," Schumer added.

Fox News' Alec Schemmel and Charles Creitz contributed to this report.