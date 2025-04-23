Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Elections

Dick Durbin, No. 2 Senate Democrat, won't seek re-election

Durbin was first elected to the Senate in 1996

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 23 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out whats clicking on Foxnews.com.

Sen. Dick Durbin, D- Ill., the Senate Democratic whip and the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, has announced he will not seek re-election in 2026. 

Durbin, who was first elected to the Senate in 1996, made the announcement in a video message on X Wednesday.

"The decision of whether to run for re-election has not been easy," Durbin said. 

Sen. Dick Durbin

Illinois Senator Dick Durbin is retiring after 30 years of service. The powerful Judiciary Committee chairman will step down at the end of his term. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I truly love the job of being a United States Senator. But in my heart, I know it’s time to pass the torch. So, I am announcing today that I will not be seeking re-election at the end of my term."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. 

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.

More from Politics