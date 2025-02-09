Christian liberal arts college deletes, apologizes for post congratulating Trump's OMB director Russ Vought

Wheaton College apologized for a since-deleted Facebook post calling for prayers for Russ Vought after receiving intense online backlash.

On Friday, the Illinois university posted their congratulations to Vought for being confirmed as the director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) after a 53-47 Senate vote.

"Wheaton College congratulates and prays for 1998 graduate Russell Vought regarding his senatorial confirmation to serve as the White House Director of the Office of Management and Budget!" the post read, featuring a photo of Vought.

However, the post was later removed on Saturday and replaced with a new one explaining the situation.

"On Friday, Wheaton College posted a congratulations and a call to prayer for an alumnus who received confirmation to a White House post. The recognition and prayer is something we would typically do for any graduate who reached that level of government. However, the political situation surrounding the appointment led to a significant concern expressed online. It was not our intention to embroil the College in a political discussion or dispute. Our institutional and theological commitments are clear that the College, as a non-profit institution, does not make political endorsements. Wheaton College’s focus is on Christ and His Kingdom," the post read.

It also linked to the Christian school’s institutional statements which emphasized Wheaton College was a "deliberately non-partisan institution."

"With respect to electoral politics, Wheaton College is a deliberately non-partisan institution. This is both for missional purposes and legal reasons. Within the evangelical community—both domestically and internationally—we encompass a spectrum of political perspectives," the statement read. "The College’s moral commitments on the sanctity of life, human sexuality, ethnic diversity, racial unity, justice, poverty, and stewardship intersect with politics complexly, not simplistically, especially in a two-party system. We invite our campus community to examine diverse perspectives in the light of Scripture, to listen well to others, and to discuss political views with Christian charity."

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Wheaton College responded, "The social media post led to more than 1,000 hostile comments, primarily incendiary, unchristian comments about Mr. Vought, in just a few hours. It was not our intention to embroil the College or Mr. Vought in a political discussion or dispute. Thus, we removed the post, rather than allow it to become an ongoing online distraction. This was in no way an apology for having expressed congratulations or for suggesting prayers for our alumnus."

Wheaton College’s apology faced its own backlash on X with people accusing the school of caving to a left-wing mob.

"Apparently @WheatonCollege isn’t happy for its graduates who attain one of the most powerful positions in the U.S. government unless they’re progressive," Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee wrote.

Conservative podcast host Allie Beth Stuckey posted, "Wheaton is the epitome of the ‘mushy middle,’ the group of spineless evangelicals who believe their ‘nuance’ and ‘winsomeness’ are appropriate replacements for clarity and courage. Absolutely shameful display of cowardice."

"Incredibly weak and embarrassing," Townhall.com senior columnist Spencer Brown wrote.

Bahnsen Group founder David Bahnsen wrote, "This is just the absolutely lamest, most embarrassing thing imaginable. First of all, you didn’t make a political endorsement - you congratulated an alumnus for receiving a major appointment and said you would PRAY for him. Second, when you say your focus is on Christ and His Kingdom and go on to define that as something which politics are excluded from, you WRONGLY diminish the Biblical definition of Kingdom. Third, admitting you took down a ‘call to prayer’ because people online were mad at you is rank cowardice. Parents should take note of @WheatonCollege boldness and courage when considering your school for their young adult children, because this is seriously pathetic."

Vought responded to the news in a blunt comment on Saturday.

"SAD!" Vought wrote.