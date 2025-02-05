Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Antisemitism Exposed

Jewish students welcome Trump admin's crackdown on antisemitism, Hamas sympathizers on campuses

Justice Department announces multi-agency probe into college antisemitism

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
Published
close
High school Trump supporter describes fear of 'repercussions' for voicing opinions Video

High school Trump supporter describes fear of 'repercussions' for voicing opinions

High school junior Gregory Lyakhov on his op-ed about supporting President Trump as a high school student and antisemitism on college campuses.

The Trump administration's multi-agency plan to "root out" antisemitism across U.S. college campuses received praise from students and professors as fear persists among the Jewish community.

"You see in schools like UC Berkeley, Portland or Harvard, Jewish students are being locked out of libraries, and they're being harassed by other students," high school junior Gregory Lyakhov said on "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday. "That's not how I want my college experience to go, and that's definitely not how it should be."

Lyakhov, a Trump supporter, blamed the Biden administration for taking "no action" to address antisemitism and Hamas sympathizers terrorizing campuses during the former president's term. 

TRUMP EDUCATION DEPT LAUNCHES PROBE INTO ‘EXPLOSION OF ANTISEMITISM’ AT 5 UNIVERSITIES

Columbia professor and students thumbnail image

Columbia University professor Ran Kivetz (left), high school student Gregory Lyakhov (center) and University of Pennsylvania student Noah Rubin (right). (Fox News)

Noah Rubin, a student at the University of Pennsylvania, described witnessing "true violence" similar to what Lyakhov described.

"Jewish students are being intimidated. They're being physically harassed. There are people breaking the laws, and… we're not holding them accountable in the ways that we should be," he told "America's Newsroom." 

"So I think that this executive order says we're not going to tolerate this anymore, and it's a very great first step."

ISRAELI HARVARD STUDENT SPEAKS OUT ON ANTISEMITISM BEHIND LATEST SETTLEMENT

Trump takes aim at campus antisemitism, vows to cancel visas for Hamas sympathizers Video

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on "Additional Measures to Combat Anti-Semitism" last week. The directive gives all federal agencies a 60-day window to identify civil and criminal authorities available to combat antisemitism and deport anti-Jewish activists who broke any laws. 

On Monday, the Justice Department issued a press release pursuant to the order, announcing the formation of a multi-agency taskforce to combat antisemitism.

Ran Kivetz, a professor at Columbia Business School, called the probe "absolutely necessary" while weighing in on the announcement on Wednesday.

"It's a great step. Things have gotten better above ground, so the type of riots that we saw that went on consistently at Columbia University, those types of riots and violence and [the] takeover of buildings has come down below ground…

HARVARD SETTLES TWO LAWSUITS DEALING WITH ALLEGATIONS OF ANTISEMITISM

DOJ campus antisemitism probe is 'absolutely necessary,' Columbia professor says Video

"…This task force, which is multiagency – it's the Department of Justice, it's the Department of Education, other agencies – that's a great start, a great move," he said.

Trump's Education Department will probe five universities for alleged antisemitism – Columbia University, Northwestern University, Portland State University, UC Berkeley and the University of Minnesota, Twin-Cities.

"Too many universities have tolerated widespread antisemitic harassment and the illegal encampments that paralyzed campus life last year, driving Jewish life and religious expression underground. The Biden Administration’s toothless resolution agreements did shamefully little to hold those institutions accountable," Craig Trainor, the acting assistant secretary for civil rights at the Education Department, said in a statement. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Patriots owner Robert Kraft launching 'No Reason to Hate' Super Bowl ad, combatting antisemitism Video

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.