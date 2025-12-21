Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Christian actor reveals pressure of playing Jesus' most beloved disciple in Fox Nation series

Alister Hawke discusses portraying Apostle John in Fox Nation's 'Jesus Crown of Thorns' second season

Taylor Penley
'Jesus Crown of Thorns' actor reflects on stepping into role of Apostle John Video

'Jesus Crown of Thorns' actor reflects on stepping into role of Apostle John

Alister Hawke, who portrays the Apostle John in Fox Nation's 'Jesus Crown of Thorns,' reflects on the role and the human side of the disciples.

Christian actor Alister Hawke knew he had "big shoes to fill" when stepping into the role of the Apostle John, Jesus' beloved disciple whose obedience and devotion kept him at the foot of the cross with Mary until the very end.

"There’s a certain reverence when you play a character like John the Apostle," Hawke said Sunday on "Fox & Friends Weekend."

"What creates that reverence is their obedience, their faithfulness and their consistency to the task at hand."

Alister Hawke portraying the Apostle John in "Jesus Crown of Thorns"

Alister Hawke portrays the Apostle John in the second season of Fox Nation's "Jesus Crown of Thorns," available for streaming on the platform this December. (Fox Nation)

In the new season of Fox Nation’s "Jesus Crown of Thorns," Hawke brings a deeply human portrayal to what he views as an ordinary person living in "extraordinary circumstances."

His faith, Hawke explained, added both responsibility and perspective to the role, pushing him to approach John’s story with humility while exploring the flawed nature of the disciples who followed Christ in a time of immense uncertainty and opposition.

Jesus on the cross

This image depicts Jesus Christ on the cross with a cloudy sky in the background. The Apostle John, who stood at the foot of the cross with Mary, is often referred to as the most beloved apostle. (iStock)

"I won't lie if I say it didn't add a sort of another layer of pressure, but in the best way possible," he said of his faith.

"You want to do justice to these people and tell their story, and I've always been really passionate about exploring the context of these stories and making sure that things aren't just taken at base value, and we can really drill into those beautiful moments and those stories, but also the contextual side of things."

"Jesus Crown of Thorns" is a multipart docudrama series that goes beyond Scripture to explore the social and political landscape of Jesus' time on Earth, revealing the danger and courage of a man who challenged the status quo.

The highly anticipated second season is streaming now on Fox Nation.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

