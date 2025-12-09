FOX Nation taps acclaimed actor Zachary Levi for new docudrama ‘David: King of Israel’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FOX Nation announced on Tuesday that acclaimed actor Zachary Levi will host a four-part docudrama, "David: King of Israel," which is set to debut in the first quarter of 2026.

"David: King of Israel," which will be released weekly, brings to life the thrilling, turbulent and deeply human story of David, the overlooked shepherd boy who rose to become the greatest king in Israel’s history and whom Christians regard as an ancestor of Jesus Christ.

"Zachary Levi was a natural fit for this series. His sincerity and connection to the material allow King David’s story to come alive in a way that feels relevant to today’s viewers. Highlighting faith, redemption and extraordinary purpose, we’re honored to bring this story to FOX Nation with Zachary at the helm," FOX Nation President Lauren Petterson said when announcing the series.

FOX Nation’s "David: King of Israel" will join the streaming service’s FOX Faith vertical, which recently premiered Season 2 of the hit series, "Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints."

Fox Nation said the series is "grounded in biblical scripture yet told with cinematic grit" and offers "a raw, sweeping portrait of a man whose life was marked by courage, violence, passion, failure and redemption."

"David: King of Israel" captures David’s rise from shepherd boy to warrior, outlaw and, ultimately, unifier of a kingdom. Along the way, viewers encounter a world filled with vivid figures, from powerful prophets, ruthless kings, fearless warriors, giants, witches and barbaric enemies.

"Aside from the account of Christ, the story of David is the most powerful in all of scripture. In fact, one might argue that it’s even more powerful in some ways, given that David was fully human and, therefore, flawed like us, making his journey more relatable to our own. It’s a story I’ve wanted to be a part of telling ever since I was a child, so it was such a blessing being a part of this production," Levi said.

Levi, who earned a Tony nomination for "She Loves Me," won a SAG Award for his role in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." He is widely known for leading the "Shazam!" franchise and for portraying NFL legend Kurt Warner in "American Underdog." He has also appeared in beloved titles like "Tangled," "Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget" and "Chuck."

Levi is also the author of the memoir "Radical Love."

