Chris Cuomo announces he's leaving SiriusXM radio show in wake of CNN firing

Chris Cuomo announced Monday he would leave his SiriusXM radio show in the aftermath of his termination from CNN.

"The way my time ended at CNN is hard," he said in a statement. "While I have a thick skin, I also have a family, for whom the past week has been extraordinarily difficult. So, right now, I have to take a step back and focus on what comes next. That means I will no longer be doing my SiriusXM radio show. I am extremely grateful for the support I have received from SiriusXM throughout my time there. I also want to express my sincere appreciation for my loyal listeners. I will miss our conversations a great deal – but I look forward to being back in touch with you all in the future."

SiriusXM confirmed Cuomo's exit in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"Following Chris Cuomo’s statement that he is leaving his SiriusXM show, Let’s Get After It will no longer air. We thank Chris for his work at SiriusXM," a SiriusXM spokesperson said.

CUOMO BROTHERS CANCELED – HERE'S HOW THEY TURNED MOURNERS' GRIEF INTO RAGE

Cuomo was absent from Monday's Sirius show, with Law and Crime correspondent Brian Ross filling in. He began hosting "Let's Get After It" on SiriusXM in 2018, the same year CNN moved him from co-hosting its morning show "New Day" to his primetime slot, aptly named "Cuomo Prime Time."

The pugnacious, liberal host was fired by CNN on Saturday, just days after the scandal-plagued network indefinitely suspended him over the depth of his involvement in the political machinations of his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D. The younger Cuomo aided his older brother behind the scenes in combating sexual harassment allegations, texting and strategizing with top aides, investigating accusers, and snooping on other journalists writing about the claims.

CNN also reportedly learned of a new accusation of sexual misconduct against Chris Cuomo, unrelated to his brother, by a former colleague at another network. He'd already apologized earlier this year after a former ABC News colleague, Shelley Ross, said he grabbed her backside without permission at a bar in 2005.

JEFF ZUCKER PROTECTED CHRIS CUOMO, ‘HIS MAN,’ UNTIL THE NEW DETAILS PROVED TOO DAMAGING: HOWARD KURTZ

CNN did not reprimand Cuomo earlier this year when his involvement with his brother's political aides first came to light, but new documents released late last month by New York state investigators showed he had misled the network and his audience about how much he aided his brother. Since his firing, CNN and Cuomo have traded barbs.

Cuomo was CNN's highest-rated anchor this year, although he finished behind dozens of rival cable offerings despite his 9 P.M. ET show. He was routinely beaten by direct time slot competitors Sean Hannity of Fox News Channel and Rachel Maddow at MSNBC.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

His firing has rocked the media industry and leaves CNN with a hole in the middle of its struggling primetime lineup. As of last month, CNN is the only one of three major cable news outlets to have an all-male lineup in the most-watched hours of the day.