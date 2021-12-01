Chris Cuomo’s suspension ‘challenging, divisive and troubling’ inside CNN, insiders say

CNN's suspension of Chris Cuomo this week prompted a wide array of reactions from inside the struggling network as leadership must decide if the "Cuomo Prime Time" namesake is eventually welcomed back after "exceptionally troubling" conduct, insiders tell Fox News Digital.

"This is very challenging for CNN and the people who work there on multiple levels. Individual and corporate reputations are at risk. People feel passionately about journalism, they also feel strongly that there needs to be due process," a longtime, high-level CNN insider told Fox News Digital.

"It has proved challenging, divisive and troubling on many levels internally," the longtime insider said.

Indeed, Cuomo’s actions have polarized CNN, where the often-charming host was fairly likeable before a series of scandals and gaffes over the past two years began to deteriorate his reputation both inside and outside the company.

"The right thing happened today," a second CNN insider told Fox News Digital on Tuesday, after the suspension's announcement.

CNN’s Chris Cillizza took to Twitter to declare he supports the network’s decision to sideline Cuomo but would "never" walk away from his dear friend. "I will also be there if Chris needs me. That’s what friends do," he wrote.

Other CNN staffers were stunned when newly released documents from the New York Attorney General's probe of Cuomo's big brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D., which revealed the CNN host used media industry connections to help combat sexual misconduct allegations against the elder sibling.

Many high-profile CNN personalities have declined on-the-record comment about their beleaguered colleague, but none have publicly defended Cuomo’s actions, either.

Transcripts from Cuomo’s interview with state investigators indicated the CNN star would reach out to media sources to find out about his brother’s accusers before they came forward publicly. Text messages also indicated he snooped on journalists on stories that would make his brother look bad, and relayed the information to governor’s aides.

Liberal news organizations, women’s groups, journalists from across the political spectrum and women who accused the former governor of sexual misconduct have all called for CNN to permanently part ways with Cuomo. However, CNN’s in-house media reporter Brian Stelter has since speculated he could return to the network as early as January and put an emphasis on viewers who want to see Cuomo on their TVs regardless of his actions.

CNN insists nothing will be definitive until after a review of the New York Attorney General office's released transcripts and exhibits, and anyone who floats the notion that Cuomo could return on a specific date is simply speculating.

The longtime, high-level CNN insider first referenced in this report feels there are two separate things for network brass to consider.

"One is, what did he actually do? And the other is, what did he represent," the CNN insider said. "In the what-did-he-actually-do department, it certainly appears that it’s much more extensive than what he acknowledged in earlier stages."

The longtime CNN insider said Cuomo working on behalf of his brother’s team, and leaking information back to the governor’s office that he heard from media industry sources, is certainly unethical and makes up the "what-did-he-actually-do" element of the scandal.

"That breaks many rules of journalism, obviously," the insider said.

As far as the "representation department," the CNN insider feels that whether or not Cuomo was truthful to CNN brass will be crucial going forward. The "Cuomo Prime Time" namesake has already been caught misleading CNN viewers when he claimed earlier this year that he didn’t contact reporters on behalf of his brother.

The insider feels if Cuomo lied about or downplayed his role to CNN boss Jeff Zucker or other high-powered decision makers during private conversations it would "raise this to another level" and will be a key factor when deciding to fire him or not.

"What he actually did is exceptionally troubling in the traditional world of journalism," the longtime CNN insider said, adding that Cuomo deserves due process.

"Chris’ actual behavior and deeds should be very carefully and dispassionately examined before any decision is made. Because we're talking about someone's career here," they added.

"Where I think it is very difficult for CNN is if he actively misrepresented his actions, if he lied to leadership, it would be very hard for them to put him back on the air," the insider continued. "If he didn’t lie … then CNN is going to have some very hard thinking to do about what their level of comfort is … and they can decide to salvage him, conceivably."

It’s unclear if Cuomo lied to CNN leadership, but it’s clear he at least misled the network’s audience.

"In either case, he owes a much deeper and thoughtful explanation," the insider said. "Whether this results in him losing his job, and I’m not there yet, I want to know more, the audience deserves to know more. CNN leadership deserves to know more and he has every right to respond to this new information."

Cuomo didn’t provide much of an explanation on Wednesday when he addressed his suspension publicly for the first time during his SiriusXM radio program.

"I’ve been suspended from CNN. You know this already. It hurts to even say it, it’s embarrassing, but I understand it and I understand why some people feel the way they do about what I did," Cuomo said.

"I’ve apologized in the past and I mean it, it’s the last thing I ever wanted to do was compromise any of my colleagues and do anything but help," he continued. "I know they have a process that they think is important and I respect that process, so I’m not going to talk about this anymore than that."

CNN’s initial statement declared: "The New York Attorney General’s office released transcripts and exhibits Monday that shed new light on Chris Cuomo’s involvement in his brother’s defense. The documents, which we were not privy to before their public release, raise serious questions. When Chris admitted to us that he had offered advice to his brother’s staff, he broke our rules and we acknowledged that publicly. But we also appreciated the unique position he was in and understood his need to put family first and job second. However, these documents point to a greater level of involvement in his brother’s efforts than we previously knew. As a result, we have suspended Chris indefinitely, pending further evaluation."

"Cuomo Prime Time" was replaced with an additional hour of "Anderson Cooper 360" on Tuesday and will be replaced by a COVID town hall event on Wednesday.