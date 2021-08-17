Joe Concha blasts CNN 'boys club' and Chris Cuomo's 'dishonest hubris'

Chris Cuomo took a moment to address the scandal surrounding his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, in his first appearance back on CNN since the governor announced his resignation. In an interview on "The Faulkner Focus," Fox News contributor Joe Concha called out the liberal primetime host for his "dishonest hubris" in explaining why he won't cover the governor's scandal despite hosting him as a guest throughout the pandemic.

CHRIS CUOMO RETURNS TO CNN WITH NETWORK'S JOURNALISM ETHICS UNDER A MICROSCOPE

JOE CONCHA: What dishonest hubris from a network primetime anchor citing a 2021 network rule that I can't cover my brother because of a conflict when in 2020, he had no problem putting him on 11 times to be his PR manager. That led to [Gov. Cuomo's] $5 million book deal and an Emmy. So CNN, you want to put him back on the air. That's great.

I'm sure the women of the network are real thrilled about that. After seeing Jeffrey Toobin get a show. I'll leave it here, Harris. 8 p.m., 9 p.m., 10 p.m., 11 p.m. all men hosting shows on that network. The other two networks that are on cable news can't say the same thing. They actually put women in primetime, not CNN. It's a boys club over here. And putting Chris Cuomo back on the air proves it once and for all.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: