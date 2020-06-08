CNN’s Chris Cuomo caught naked in background of wife’s yoga video: report

A prominent CNN host once panned for not wearing a protective mask is now apparently forsaking coverings of any kind.

CNN star Chris Cuomo was caught buck naked in the background of an Instagram Live video posted by his wife, according to the New York Post.

Cristina Greeven Cuomo, an avid health enthusiast and the wife of the “Cuomo Prime Time” namesake, posted a video of herself doing yoga at their posh Hamptons home when followers noticed the nude backside of a man who appeared to be the CNN host.

“The video was deleted quickly after it was filmed around May 27, but not before some eagle-eyed followers grabbed a stark-naked screenshot,” the Post’ Emily Smith wrote.

CNN did not immediately return a request for comment.

Cuomo is also a workout buff and regularly posts videos of his fitness routine, but followers aren’t used to seeing him without his pants on. He appeared to be outside, completely naked, as his wife filed a yoga session. It is unclear if the backyard of his tony Hamptons home is visible by any neighbors.

Cuomo has been heavily criticized for a variety of topics in recent memory, ranging from seemingly misleading viewers about his own coronavirus quarantine to a series of widely panned interviews with his older brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The CNN host has made a habit out of teasing his older brother about things such as the size of his nose and who is their mother’s favorite son, so it will be interesting if the governor of New York mocks the naked photobomb the next time he’s a guest on “Cuomo Prime Time.”

Perhaps the governor will ask his sibling if he lives by the mantra, “Sun’s out, buns out.”

Back in April, Cuomo was the subject of a police complaint filed after a fiery exchange he had with a bicyclist who questioned why he was outside his home without a mask on despite a widely publicized coronavirus diagnosis.

“First he exposed his family to COVID, now he's just exposing himself,” one wag noted.

Plenty of other people took to Twitter with thoughts about the alleged naked newsman:

Cuomo made news last year for threatening a man who referred to him as “Fredo,” a reference to the weak-minded brother of Michael Corleone in "The Godfather" movies.

“Cuomo Prime Time” was CNN’s most-watched program in May, but finished No. 19 among all of cable news, behind 13 different Fox News and five MSNBC programs.