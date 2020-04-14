Bicyclist files police complaint against CNN's Chris Cuomo following intense spat

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo is the subject of a police complaint that was filed after a fiery exchange he had with a bicyclist on Sunday.

According to a New York Post report, a 65-year-old East Hampton resident named David was riding his bike on Sunday when he spotted who he thought was the CNN anchor with two women and three children outside on their property. Cuomo had been recovering from his widely publicized coronavirus diagnosis.

David, who did not disclose his last name to the Post, claimed he was "well over a hundred feet" when he paused and hassled Cuomo about whether he should be in quarantine instead of being outside with others.

“I just looked and said, ‘Is that Chris Cuomo? Isn’t he supposed to be quarantined?'” David said.

"May I help you?" a woman, David presumed was Cuomo's wife, asked as she approached the bicyclist.

David reportedly told her he was riding his bike and began asking why the CNN anchor was "out of quarantine and not social-distancing from the group."

But then Cuomo directly responded.

“He said, ‘Who the hell are you?! I can do what I want!' He just ranted, screaming, ‘I’ll find out who you are!’" David recalled. “I said to him, ‘Your brother is the coronavirus czar, and you’re not even following his rules — unnecessary travel.'"

David alleged, "He said, ‘This is not the end of this. You’ll deal with this later. We will meet again.’ If that’s not a threat, I don’t know what is.”

He told the Post he filed a police report the next day after the CNN anchor slammed the bicyclist on a radio show, saying on Monday, “I don’t want some jackass, loser, fat tire biker being able to pull over and get in my space and talk bulls--- to me, I don’t want to hear it."

"I hate bullies," David, a self-proclaimed lifelong Democrat and supporter of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, said.

David added that he does not intend on pressing charges against Cuomo unless “I get any more feeling that this guy’s a threat to me."

CNN did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.