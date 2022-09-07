Chris Cuomo attacks Ted Cruz for ‘spreading discontent’ instead of ‘progress’ amid Europe's energy crisis

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Disgraced former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo attacked Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on Wednesday after the senator posted what Cuomo called a snarky tweet.

That morning, the Republican politician reposted a video of the European Union’s Ursula von der Leyen announcing a "mandatory target for reducing electricity use at peak hours" to "flatten the curve" of peak energy demands amidst a crisis plaguing many European countries due to their green energy policies limiting supply as winter approaches.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was also blamed for the energy crisis due to Russia cutting off its oil and natural gas supply to European countries for their support for Ukraine. The European Union previously imported 45% of its oil and natural gas supplies from Russia.

"Just two weeks to slow the spread?" Cruz tweeted in reference to the past lockdowns to slow the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 that went on far longer than initially proposed.

Cuomo attacked the tweet shortly afterwards, claiming Cruz is more obsessed with being snarky than offering solutions.

"Who wants leaders who focus on progress and common concerns instead of being snark machines spreading discontent on social media?" Cuomo tweeted.

Cuomo was previously fired from CNN in December after it was revealed that he assisted his brother, former Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in dealing with multiple sexual allegations lobbied against him.

Chris Cuomo was also hit with a sexual assault allegation against him by a former ABC News colleague during his time under the network. In March, the former anchor announced a $125 million lawsuit against his former boss company for what he considered a wrongful termination.

Although Cuomo previously took a social media hiatus after his firing, he returned to Instagram in July with photos and images of war-torn Ukraine, commenting on the ongoing war.

By late July, it was also announced that Cuomo would join NewsNation in an attempt to boost the outlet’s weak viewership.

On Wednesday, the company officially announced his series, titled "Cuomo," would premiere on Oct. 3 before airing on weekdays at 8 p.m. The announcement also revealed that Alexandra Cohen, a former top producer on ABC’s "The View," will be serving as executive producer for the show. Cohen’s statement on the release date did not reference Cuomo’s past scandals.

Despite this announcement, Cuomo continued to have the description "FREE AGENT" on his bio, signifying his departure from CNN.